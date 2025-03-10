Popular Reform UK

Reform UK’s very public meltdown sees Rupert Lowe suspended from the ‘party’. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind. 24 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2025

The wheels have been coming off the Reform UK juggernaut for some time now, but the last few days have seen the in-fighting turn very public indeed.

While Nigel Farage has spent more time than seems reasonable (i.e. any time at all) trying to ingratiate himself with US Republicans and not enough time speaking up for his constituency, one of his four parliamentary Reform UK colleagues, Rupert Lowe, somehow became the chosen one of Elon Musk, and it looks like it might have gone to his head.

In an interview with Andrew Pierce, he described Farage’s leadership style as ‘messianic’, and suggested he runs Reform UK as a ‘protest party’ – something that must have made Trump’s self-described good friend bristle

The following day, by an enormous coincidence, the party suspended Lowe, with the news being broken by that bastion of integrity, Lee Anderson.

Lee Anderson MP @LeeAndersonMP_ Statement. At Reform UK we have a monumental task on our hands in order to save our country. There is a huge amount of pressure on Nigel and our team to deliver for the British public. I did not come into politics for personal gain, like my colleagues I stepped forward because I wanted to help save my country. Joining Reform UK is the best thing I have ever done in politics and this is our last chance to turn things around in our country. But politics is a team game and we must work as a team. I was the first ever Reform UK MP and my first loyalty will always be to my country. I have a great deal of respect for Rupert Lowe and as his Chief Whip I have bent over backwards to be fair with him since he entered Parliament. But his unwillingness to cooperate in an investigation into his behaviour has meant the Parliamentary party cannot function effectively whilst Rupert is a Reform UK MP. There is far too much at stake and by not taking decisive action we would risk losing everything we have built up. I bare no malice towards Rupert and to remove the whip was a deeply painful thing to do, but delivering for our country must come first and no man is bigger than our party. Lee Anderson Chief Whip

Don’t you just hate it when you’re trying to save your country with only five MPs and you have to suspend one for serious allegations the day after they publicly rubbish the party leader?

Rupert Lowe categorically denies all accusations, and the investigation will no doubt run its course on that matter. This was his immediate response.

@RupertLowe10 Lee. What you have said is simply not true. I have spoken to the KC multiple times over the last week. She has confirmed again and again that no credible evidence against me has been provided to her by you or the party. I must have had ten different conversations with her. To say I have not cooperated is false. That is an outright lie. Launching this vindictive assault before an investigation has even started is quite frankly pathetic. Our members, supporters and country deserve so much better than this. I thought you were a friend. Evidently, I was wrong.

The fallout has seen the party or company, or whatever you want to call it, lose support at a grass roots level, and from councillors.

These people managed to stop laughing for long enough to share their thoughts on the matter.

