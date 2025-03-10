Reform UK’s very public meltdown sees Rupert Lowe suspended from the ‘party’. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind. 24 favourite reactions

Popular Reform UK

The wheels have been coming off the Reform UK juggernaut for some time now, but the last few days have seen the in-fighting turn very public indeed.

While Nigel Farage has spent more time than seems reasonable (i.e. any time at all) trying to ingratiate himself with US Republicans and not enough time speaking up for his constituency, one of his four parliamentary Reform UK colleagues, Rupert Lowe, somehow became the chosen one of Elon Musk, and it looks like it might have gone to his head.

In an interview with Andrew Pierce, he described Farage’s leadership style as ‘messianic’, and suggested he runs Reform UK as a ‘protest party’ – something that must have made Trump’s self-described good friend bristle

MP Rupert Lowe condemns ‘messianic’ Farage in blistering attack, bringing the party’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end Read more ⬇️https://t.co/O4ivWDV5aP pic.twitter.com/xfjZNEH0Xi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2025

The following day, by an enormous coincidence, the party suspended Lowe, with the news being broken by that bastion of integrity, Lee Anderson.

Don’t you just hate it when you’re trying to save your country with only five MPs and you have to suspend one for serious allegations the day after they publicly rubbish the party leader?

Rupert Lowe categorically denies all accusations, and the investigation will no doubt run its course on that matter. This was his immediate response.

The fallout has seen the party or company, or whatever you want to call it, lose support at a grass roots level, and from councillors.

Who had Rupert Lowe bringing down ReformUK on their bingo card? pic.twitter.com/F7mBDHViTX — Some Guy (@in_bloke) March 8, 2025

BREAKING: 12 Reform UK Councillors are resigning in protest of Nigel Farage’s leadership [@guardian] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 10, 2025

These people managed to stop laughing for long enough to share their thoughts on the matter.

1.

The complaints against Rupert Lowe were made in December. Reform UK reported him to the police yesterday after he slated Nigel Farage. Just sayin'. — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) March 8, 2025

2.

I can't keep up – is Nigel Farage leader of "The People's Front of Reform" and Rupert Lowe leader of "The Reform People's Front"? Or is it the other way round? pic.twitter.com/wAG3uOQQqx — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 9, 2025

3.

‘Live now to a Reform Party press conference’ pic.twitter.com/vP4BbLSfJ1 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 8, 2025

4.

Isn’t it a coincidence that, just after Rupert Lowe came for Farage, everyone in Reform suddenly remembered that he was a long-term PoS? Marvellous stuff pic.twitter.com/xQu2NHh0AO — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 7, 2025

5.

Now we go live to Reform UK headquarters. pic.twitter.com/def6PXzOSL — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) March 7, 2025

6.

Great news for Reform. They no longer need to order an UberXL if they all want to go somewhere together. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) March 7, 2025

7.

Looking forward to watching the next exciting chapter in the saga of the Reform party. pic.twitter.com/DyaNjQC0oV — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) March 9, 2025

8.

Who could possibly have predicted that Reform would end up at war with one another? — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) March 8, 2025

9.

First they came for Yaxley Lennon and I did not speak out. Then they came for Rupert Lowe and I did not speak out. Then they came for Reform and I did not speak out cos I was too busy pissing myself laughing at the flagshagging gammons having the mother of all meltdowns — Paul (@LeftySeparatist) March 7, 2025

10.

“Ted, would you like to come to a Reform Party punch up with me?” pic.twitter.com/e5I3W3glkb — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 8, 2025

11.

Can we just reflect on the amazing achievement of the Reform Party achieving a coup within an organisation of five people. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 7, 2025

12.