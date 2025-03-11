Elon Musk called a Republican senator a ‘traitor’ for visiting Ukraine and his A++ comeback was out of this world

US comebacks elon musk Ukraine

As if Elon Musk didn’t have enough to worry about right now – seen that Tesla stock price, recently? – his dedication to trolling anyone who dares not pull the Maga party line remains entirely undiminished.

And in this instance it was Republican senator Mark Kelly who was on the end of Musk’s penchant for lashing out at anyone and everyone on Twitter.

Kelly dared do what JD Vance has singular failed to do – he took the time to actually visit Ukraine – and was Musk impressed? Of course he wasn’t.

So unimpressed, in fact, that he was moved to do this.

Extraordinary scenes, prompting no end of outraged and totally on-point responses.

‘@elonmusk you should travel with him or myself to @Ukraine and see for yourself that Ukranians are good people fighting for freedom and democracy …tell me dates that you are free and we go? I will take you to the cities near the frontlines and you will see on your own. ‘@SenMarkKelly is no traitor but a hero … let’s make USA better without finger pointing please … but with empathy.’

@chefjoseandres ‘You are an ubertwat.’

@Aiannucci ‘Hey asshole, maybe you forgot you live in America now, not South Africa and definitely not Russia. ‘Supporting Ukraine– a democracy invaded by Russia– isn’t treason, but conspiring with Russia to turn off military intelligence to our allies during wartime might be.’

@DaveMinCA ‘Why is Elon the biggest fucking cry baby on this earth.’

@Soyskay96 ‘Unbelievable, yet so believable. Why doesn’t elon move to russia, he could live like a king? Or would he be afraid he’d eventually be thrown out a window?’

@dddonnnaaa ‘Jesus fucking Christ.’

@esjesjesj

But surely no-one said it better than Senator Kelly himself.

And watch the man himself responding to Musk’s outrageous trolling over on MSNBC.

And this is the nub of what he had to say.

‘I served in the United States Navy for 25 years. I spent 15 years at NASA, risking my life flying the space shuttle. ‘And the only oath I can think of that maybe Elon Musk has sworn is an oath to his own checking account, to his pocketbook—an oath, maybe, to ruining the lives of veterans. ‘I had veterans in my office last week who, after really good performance reports, found out that Elon Musk fired them for poor performance. He has ruined these people’s lives. ‘They were serving our country again in very valuable roles, and they did not deserve to get fired by an email from an unelected billionaire.’

Boom.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Supporting Ukraine is a fundamental duty for people who support Western freedom democracy and the rule of law.’

@PBTyrrell ‘Elon Musk is a small, small human being whose wealth has given him the delusion that he is the smartest and most important person in human history.’

@BenjaminPDixon ‘True patriotic Americans stand with Ukraine in their heroic fight for freedom against Russian aggression.’

@RpsAgainstTrump ‘I don’t know what values Elon lives by, but it’s definitely not freedom and liberty.’

@mikitaisbased

READ MORE

Elon Musk told Poland’s foreign minister to ‘be quiet, small man’ and their epic comeback 24 hours later was very much worth waiting for

Source @Acyn