Michael Spicer and his hilarious tale of ‘Jake Humphrey’s plumber’ is just magnificently done

We’ve featured no end o Michael Spicer on these pages as you will no doubt already know – find him on Twitter here and his brilliant Radio 4 series here – and this one is up there with our very favourites.

It’s Spicer taking his monkey wrench (and much else besides) to Jake Humphry (someone we also feature quite a lot, for rather different reasons) and his High Performance podcast.

And it’s the funniest thing we’ve watched today.

View on Threads

Bravo!

We’re with this person.

‘That’s bloody brilliant xx.’

shellstonard

And this person.

‘Michael. Every damn video of yours, I laugh…titter and chuckle…this time you had me guffawing and spitting out my tea. From the comfort of my comfy chair. Ole Jakey Boy’s words of infinite wisdom. Makes Gordon Brittas seem like the Dalai Lama.’

ateafilledpoet

And finally …

”

vyxiow

More Michael Spicer on Threads here! And on Radio 4 here!

Source Michael Spicer