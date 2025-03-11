An American in the UK cracked the British code that masks what they really mean, and he’s an honorary Brit now

Entertainment UK vs US

Over on TikTok (and other social media platforms) a Hawaiian named Kalani (Ghost Hunter) has built up a huge following, largely thanks to his highly entertaining reactions to the new things he has been encountering in the UK – mostly food, but also accents, customs and sports.

In a recent video, he shared some insights into what British people say, as opposed to what they mean. It’s very funny – and pretty accurate.

Check it out.

“‘Let’s have a quiet one tonight.’ Boy, oh boy. This may sound like they’re trying to have a calm night. Maybe not even drink! But what this actually means is they are about to drink their body weight in pints, and get kicked out of a ‘Spoons.”

Yep. Fair assessment. TikTok users not only enjoyed Kalani’s interpretations, but some added their own.

1.

‘Here’s your best mate..’ whenever the person most disliked by you all walks in the pub.

HF

2.

It’s a reverse scale. Your house burns down? Not ideal. Run out of tea bags? Absolute disaster.

Neil_abarth

3.

“Very interesting, I’ll bear that in mind” translates to “that’s clearly nonsense and I’ve forgotten it already”.

Emski

4.

There’s also “With all due respect”..this one is not just a roast, it’s a firing squad.

Stevewhatzizname

5.

Don’t forget “nothing against you”….that translates to “I hold you completely responsible & it’s all your fault”.

Biggums

6.

“Don’t take this the wrong way” and then they say something very judgemental or downright rude about to compromise your personal boundaries in the most epic way possible.

Aaron Atkinson

7.

Nothing worse = mildly inconvenient. It is what it is = devastating.

izyandme

8.

STOP SPREADING OUR SECRETS!!

A1ias86

9.

‘We’ll see’ also = an absolute no.

E

10.

Also, if we start a sentence with “mate” then pause, we’re about to drop some nuclear level sarcasm.

Mark Sim

11.

Saying ‘alright’ is a greeting, we’re not asking how you are.

SJH_74

12.

If we say ‘he’s a bit of a character’ this means they are the most awful person you have ever met.

Henlady

13.

Me and my cousin have literally just been out for ‘a quiet one’, which started at 1230, finished at 1800 and cost us £150.

Helen Banks440

14.

He IS the British whisperer.

cloudsicles

The jury was out on one of his interpretations.

15.

I don’t necessarily agree with the can’t complain comment. I think it more means there are more things in the world to complain about than my problems…

random_royal1

16.

Can’t complain isn’t because we have so many complaints it is straight to the point I can’t complain as in my day is not bad but it’s not been extremely good it’s an average day so I can’t complain

CEEJAY

17.

Can’t complain to me means I have had worse days recently or someone else is having a horrendous day compared to me and today could have turned out much worse so I’m not complaining = can’t complain.

JUNIPERBUG

You can’t win ’em all. Still, it hasn’t stopped the Brits from wanting to bring him into the fold.

As eternal.k23 put it –

I’ve heard enough, get this man a British passport.

If you want to follow Kalani, you can also find him on Instagram, Twitter/X, Facebook and more. You can also support him on Patreon, if you’d like to.

Source Kalani (Ghost Hunter) Image Screengrab