Life food r/AskReddit

Ever struggled to understand what all the fuss is about regarding a particular food?

Did you ever think those ads saying ‘one million people can’t be wrong’ are barking up the wrong tree?

We say this after Long-mustach had a question for the good people of – where else? – Reddit.

‘Whats a universally loved food that you secretly think is trash?’

And from Twinkies to Oreos via hamburgers and overnight oats… here are some of the more popular – and divisive – suggestions.

1.

Big hamburgers. I do not see the appeal of a 2 1/2 inch thick slab of half cooked meat that I need to dislocate my jaw like a snake to take a bite out of

–YapperYappin

2.

Any Oreo that isn’t Oreo flavored

–elisses_pieces I remember one time at Target, I saw they had sour patch kid Oreos. Just because we can doesn’t mean that we should.

–feminismandtravel “Stop this madness! You invented the perfect cookie ONE HUNDRED YEARS ago! And Alexander wept for there were no more worlds to conquer!”

–Amish_Cyberbully

3.

Peeps. I cannot stand Peeps.

–LHova (Peeps are a marshmallow confection. They’ve plagued the US and Canada since 1953 and come in the shape of chicks, bunnies and other animals, as well as holiday shapes: Halloween, Christmas, Easter, etc.)

4.

For me, it’s oysters. I grew up on the Gulf Coast, so I’ve always sort of felt like a pariah because I hate them so much. They’re nasty little filter feeders that taste too much like the murky waters they live in, have a slimy texture and are extremely susceptible to passing along several types of food poisoning to whoever consumes them. Yeah, sign me up. And I’ve tried them – plenty of times. My grandpa was so confused by my dislike that he cooked them in every conceivable way, and completely gave up with I couldn’t even stomach an oyster Rockefeller.

–FelixMcGill

5.

Truffle Oil. It smells like a high school locker room, and is so pervasive it will absolutely ruin food for me. Even someone else at the table having truffle oil will ruin the taste of my food. I’ve never had real truffles. I think I would like them as I love mushrooms. But Truffle Oil should be abolished.

–Triplecandj

6.

Macarons. They’re just expensive fancy looking sugar bombs that everyone photographs for Instagram. Half the time they’re stale and when they’re fresh they’re still just… meh.

–Hot-11Girl2

7.

I hate LeCroix. It tastes like a strawberry died and its ghost briefly passed through some carbonated water.

–llc4269 (LeCroix is an American brand of sparkling water originally from La Crosse, Wisconsin) Descriptions of lacroix are some of my favourites. “It’s like someone poured carbonated water while staring at a lemon.”

–pnjtony It’s like some described the memory of a grape fruit. Is my favorite.

–Better-Hyena-8716 Mine is “transported in a truck near cherries”

–ScotterMcJohnsonator Processed in a facility that has images of fruit for motivational posters on the walls.

–MOOshooooo

8.

Twinkies… Why are they so damn greasy!?

–LodoLoco Answer: Original Company went bankrupt. Another bakery bought the name, obviously not the recipe. Or they just cheapened it.

–martinis00

9.