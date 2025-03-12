Social Media Bluesky

Happy hump day – not like that! If you work a traditional five-day week, at lunchtime today you’ll be over ‘the hump’ and on the way to the weekend.

What better way to celebrate than with a little break and a trawl through some of the funniest stuff from the past week on Bluesky?



[MY BIRTHDAY, 2004] *Living room lights go off. My mum walks in* MUM: Haaaaaaa- *Relatives join in* RELATIVES: Haaaaaa- EVERYONE: Haaaaarold Shipman's apparently killed himself in prison — Glenn Moore (@thenewsatglenn.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 10:08 AM

I'm the guy who designed the 'Please Wait' buttons at pedestrian crossings, and let me tell you – angrily pressing the button over and over again *does* make the lights change faster. I designed it that way on purpose to reward impatient geniuses. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 2:58 PM

A reminder to please always add alt text to images as a service to users like me who can’t recognise any celebrity who became famous in the last ten years — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 6, 2025 at 2:36 AM

A vlogger I follow just had a baby and named him Coast, so you know, live your dreams. If you want a baby named Dial, Zest, Safeguard, Irish Spring, go for it. The brakes are off. — Amadi Lovelace (@amaditalks.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM

All news coming out of the US sounds like “tariffs for everyone. Tariffs for some. Tariffs for some people called Margery in April. Transgender hamsters will now be deported. All other countries are illegal. Betty Crocker to be investigated by DOGE. Babies back to the office by Tuesday!” — Kate Lister (@k8lister.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:03 PM

GOD: Sleep is one of the very most important things humans do. It will make them feel rested, and be crucial to their ability to function. ANGEL: Okay, got it. GOD: And some of them are gonna be REALLY bad at it for no reason lol — Ray (@sireviscerate.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 9:25 AM

I don’t want World War 3 to happen but if it does I hope the logo is like two W’s and then the 3 is like W on its side. Nice. — Tiernan Douieb (@tiernandouieb.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 8:36 PM

