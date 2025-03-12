A British ‘influencer’ moved to tax-free Dubai because London’s ‘not safe anymore’ and these 13 not so fond farewells said it best

Life Dubai Influencers

We hadn’t come across Oli White but apparently he’s a bit of an influencer, investor and other things beginning with in, no doubt.

Any, YouTuber White says he’s no longer happy living in the UK which he reckons hasn’t been the same since lockdown – you can’t even walk down the street without someone nicking your phone, he reckons – so he’s moving to Dubai.

It’s a very exciting place, says White, because it’s hot and you don’t have to pay any tax. Yay!

I’m leaving the UK and here’s why… ✈️ pic.twitter.com/oUR22ilPg5 — Oli White (@OliWhiteTV) March 9, 2025

And his exit – all the best and all that – prompted no end of not entirely fond farewells and these people surely said it best.

‘Content creators’ who leave the UK claiming London is ‘unsafe’ while calling Dubai a crime-free utopia only see their privilege and wealth, never the stark reality… Dubai isn’t some progressive paradise. It’s a place where women can be jailed for reporting rape, punished for… https://t.co/kKaBuux86n — David Challen (@David_Challen) March 11, 2025

Lol! Yeah, because a plastic desert Disneyland, baking in 35-degree heat and built on slave labour, is so much more inspiring than a 2000-year-old global capital of arts and culture. — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) March 11, 2025

If you seriously feel unsafe holding your phone in public, then you are chronically online. — Listen Up (@listenupmag_) March 10, 2025

I’ll never understand British people moving to Dubai. A soulless, socially conservative dictatorship with no culture made up of some skyscrapers in a desert. Literally can’t think of a worse place to move. https://t.co/0BYK4mIQBk — Harry️️‍ (@hazr198) March 10, 2025

Moves from fuckinghamshire-on-Thames to London and complains about not ‘feeling’ safe Then moves to a city propped up by human rights abuses — Harry (@nottheUCI) March 10, 2025

7.