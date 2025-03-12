However strange things get, never forget that Elon Musk once challenged Putin to a fist fight for the freedom of Ukraine

US elon musk

Just six weeks into the second Trump term in office, we’re once again waking up wondering what the fake-tanned buffoon has done overnight – and, this time, that’s coupled with what his co-president Elon Musk might have done.

For example, Trump may try to annexe a neighbouring country or yell at a visiting head of state in the Oval Office. Musk might cancel funds for African Ebola prevention clinics or have his team of teenage tech bros delve through private tax data.

Oh, wait …they already did those things.

Back in 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and because there’s nothing so tragic or grave that Elon Musk can’t try to turn it into the Cirque De Musk, he offered to go toe to toe with Vladimir Putin.

That says ‘Stakes are Ukraine’, in case you hadn’t worked it out.

He added this message, directed at the Kremlin’s Twitter account –

Which, if Google Translate knows what it’s talking about, means –

‘Do you agree to this fight?’

At the time, some people thought he might be joking – which seemed reasonable because we weren’t quite as famiiar with his behaviour. He claimed he wasn’t.

Russia’s former ambassador to NATO, Dmitry Rogozin, had a slap-down quote for the billionaire, which translated to –

You, little devil, are still young,

Compete with me weak;

It would only be a waste of time.

Overtake my brother first.

This was his double-headed response.

Here are a few of the funniest reactions to his absolutely baffling public display.

1.

have you ever taken a breakup so badly you challenged vladimir putin to a fight? https://t.co/xidQUdvDpB — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) March 14, 2022

2.

BREAKING: Attention-Deprived Adult Rich Kid Grifter Who’s Never Been in a Fight Challenges Judo Black Belt https://t.co/9nPn2tBHjO — The Meme-Industrial Complex (@MemeIndustrial) March 14, 2022

3.

Only Elon Musk could get jealous of the attention a war is getting. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 14, 2022

4.

can you just do this, can i fight jeremy corbyn https://t.co/qIXAcV7TGv — joe (@mutablejoe) March 14, 2022

5.

go to bed Elon — Alex Barredo 📉 (@somospostpc) March 14, 2022

6.

7.

Elon, I thought you’ve already learned your lesson about tweeting on acid? https://t.co/FkHdLRZHLK — xena (@xenasolo) March 14, 2022

8.

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight, after finally working out how to make this Ukraine thing all about him. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 14, 2022

9.

Who had Elon Musk challenging Vladimir Putin to a duel for their 2022 bingo card? https://t.co/3Tp9v54dZo — (@daelmor) March 14, 2022

10.

How about a race? You drive Tesla and I drive Russian army APC and we see which catches fire first Should be close. https://t.co/VcVnpW3Z4o — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) March 14, 2022

11.

We are hitting divorce levels that in any other man would be held back by being $50k in debt, late-stage addiction and having not seen their kids in half a decade https://t.co/OItlMsqN3h — Trans Moleman (@Demi_theynd) March 14, 2022

If anybody were to challenge the Russian dictator to a physical fight, we can think of a couple that make a lot more sense.

I think we should send one of the Klitschko brothers instead https://t.co/JjfjHOUOud — Ralph Janik (@RalphJanik) March 14, 2022

READ MORE

Elon Musk trying to help Donald Trump drive a Tesla is a fabulously funny and revealing watch

Source Elon Musk Image Wikimedia