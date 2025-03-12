US elon musk

However strange things get, never forget that Elon Musk once challenged Putin to a fist fight for the freedom of Ukraine

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2025

Just six weeks into the second Trump term in office, we’re once again waking up wondering what the fake-tanned buffoon has done overnight – and, this time, that’s coupled with what his co-president Elon Musk might have done.

For example, Trump may try to annexe a neighbouring country or yell at a visiting head of state in the Oval Office. Musk might cancel funds for African Ebola prevention clinics or have his team of teenage tech bros delve through private tax data.

Oh, wait …they already did those things.

Back in 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and because there’s nothing so tragic or grave that Elon Musk can’t try to turn it into the Cirque De Musk, he offered to go toe to toe with Vladimir Putin.

I hearby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.

That says ‘Stakes are Ukraine’, in case you hadn’t worked it out.

He added this message, directed at the Kremlin’s Twitter account –

Russian writing

Which, if Google Translate knows what it’s talking about, means –

‘Do you agree to this fight?’

At the time, some people thought he might be joking – which seemed reasonable because we weren’t quite as famiiar with his behaviour. He claimed he wasn’t.

I am absolutely serious

Russia’s former ambassador to NATO, Dmitry Rogozin, had a slap-down quote for the billionaire, which translated to –

You, little devil, are still young,
Compete with me weak;
It would only be a waste of time.
Overtake my brother first.

This was his double-headed response.

I see you are a tough negotiator. Ok you can have 10% more pay per view money. With two images - Putin riding a bear, topless, and Elon Musk with a flame thrower

He can even bring his bear

Here are a few of the funniest reactions to his absolutely baffling public display.

If anybody were to challenge the Russian dictator to a physical fight, we can think of a couple that make a lot more sense.

