Marco Rubio’s magnificent schoolboy error has just gone viral again and it totally nails the state of the White House right now

US fails Marco rubio

Donald Trump memorably humiliated Marco Rubio when the pair were running to the the Republican presidential nominee back in the day, but that didn’t stop Rubio joining Trump’s second administration as Secretary of State.

It’s fair to say Rubio hasn’t always looked entirely comfortable in the role, not least during the Zelenskyy White House humiliation, but actions speak louder than expressions (and don’t expect action any time soon).

Anyway, we mention all this because of Rubio’s magnificent schoolboy error that has just gone wildly viral again and if anything totally nails the state of the White House right now – well, actually quite a lot does, but this does it too – then it’s this.

It’s when Rubio tweeted this. And this happened.

It prompted a rush of people saying it couldn’t possibly be true, but it was (albeit back in 2019). Rubio later said he meant to tweet ‘according to Germán Dam’, but it got lost in translation.

Benefit of the doubt? Well, maybe.

The low IQ of this admin is amusing. pic.twitter.com/6tHB8WxrzW — ℍ (@TeahCartel) March 11, 2025

The way I cackled lol https://t.co/nPqvnjEjBD — Desiree Alliance (@DesireeAlliance) March 11, 2025

If this is true it is beyond hysterical! https://t.co/g32D7qzEkg — Nigel Harris (@railnigel) March 11, 2025

Monty Python is running America https://t.co/TMdDGlAbT1 — dave trott (@davetrott) March 11, 2025

This is actually real. From 2019. https://t.co/jnWpfWt0oA — Jim Cornelius (@Jim_Cornelius) March 11, 2025

To conclude …

READ MORE

Trump gushed that ‘everything’s computer’ in his unofficial White House Tesla ad, and the mockery was visible from space

Source @TeahCartel