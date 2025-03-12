US canada donald trump

Donald Trump complained that ‘some guy’ drew the US-Canadian border ‘with a ruler’ and was schooled back into kindergarten

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2025

Donald Trump’s obsession with making Canada the 51st state of American shows no sign of abating, and if it’s an attempt to divert people’s attention from what he’s doing to the US economy it’s working a treat.

Because it’s got everyone talking about how batshit crazy he sounds instead. So not entirely a win-win but he’ll take it, by the looks of it.

And when we say ‘batshit crazy’ you might think we are being a little unreasonable. In which case, Exhibit A.

We’re keen to find an answer to how we exactly got here, but we’re too worried about what’s going to happen next.

In the meantime, here are our favourite responses to whatever the hell that was.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

