Donald Trump complained that ‘some guy’ drew the US-Canadian border ‘with a ruler’ and was schooled back into kindergarten

Donald Trump’s obsession with making Canada the 51st state of American shows no sign of abating, and if it’s an attempt to divert people’s attention from what he’s doing to the US economy it’s working a treat.

Because it’s got everyone talking about how batshit crazy he sounds instead. So not entirely a win-win but he’ll take it, by the looks of it.

And when we say ‘batshit crazy’ you might think we are being a little unreasonable. In which case, Exhibit A.

Trump: “When you take away that artificial line that looks like it was done by a ruler … you look at that beautiful formation of Canada and the US, there is no place anywhere in the world that looks like that. And then if you add Greenland, that’s pretty good.” pic.twitter.com/O4mm9VKHUV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2025

We’re keen to find an answer to how we exactly got here, but we’re too worried about what’s going to happen next.

In the meantime, here are our favourite responses to whatever the hell that was.

1.

It’s not just that he’s evil, it’s that he’s so unendingly motherfucking stupid too. https://t.co/LxtHBJrAWR — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 11, 2025

2.

I know he paid someone to take his SATs for him, but has this motherfucker ever even SEEN a ruler? pic.twitter.com/WDFnqqww80 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 11, 2025

3.

There is no way anyone this stupid is also able to get to the toilet in time. https://t.co/xcVmy5d1Xu — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) March 12, 2025

4.

Trump’s border rant is delusional, erasing lines with Canada and grabbing Greenland? He’s treating nations like real estate deals, ignoring sovereignty and reality. Pure fantasy from a man out of touch. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 11, 2025

5.

Here’s the question: Why is he doing this? https://t.co/ltPtaoH76C — Michael Shurkin (@MichaelShurkin) March 11, 2025

6.

Yeah no where on earth has straight like borders (other than half of US states lol) pic.twitter.com/5ikQIL79jR — Scott (@scottjla) March 11, 2025

