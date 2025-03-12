US donald trump elon musk joe biden

Trump’s White House Tesla sales pitch got Magas going ‘ooh but Biden drove a Jeep!’ and this A++ response beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2025

In a presidency (two presidencies) full of bizarre, unprecedented (and invariably unethical) stuff, Donald Trump’s decision to basically turn the White House into a Tesla showroom was right up there with the very weirdest.

And there they all are!

He even tried out the driving seat.

And of all the many responses (we’re rounded up our favouites here) this surely says it all.

And this one.

Oh, and this one.

But – quick! – to the reason we’re here, because accusations that the whole thing was just a teeny weeny (massively) bit unethical got the Trump devotees out in their droves.

And the point that they were trying to make was that this sort of thing was nothing new – look at Joe Biden in an electric Jeep back in the day!

And this, from Mail journalist (and author of Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House) Charlie Spiering.

And this A++ response beat all-comers.

That, precisely that!

H/T @JoePerticone