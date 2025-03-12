Trump’s White House Tesla sales pitch got Magas going ‘ooh but Biden drove a Jeep!’ and this A++ response beat all-comers

US donald trump elon musk joe biden

In a presidency (two presidencies) full of bizarre, unprecedented (and invariably unethical) stuff, Donald Trump’s decision to basically turn the White House into a Tesla showroom was right up there with the very weirdest.

President Trump buys a Tesla: “Number one, it’s a great product — as good as it gets — and number two, because [@elonmusk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly.” pic.twitter.com/lypTYM1PXv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 11, 2025

And there they all are!

BREAKING: .@Tesla vehicles lined up at the White House for @realDonaldTrump to view pic.twitter.com/6lS5A3JqJP — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 11, 2025

He even tried out the driving seat.

And of all the many responses (we’re rounded up our favouites here) this surely says it all.

This is somehow both the most corrupt and pathetic thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/oVj5J0YGmF — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 11, 2025

And this one.

this is actually fucking jaw-dropping. while trump cuts programs you need to live, he’s turning the white house into a car dealership to advertise his unelected shadow president’s failing company. dystopian levels of corruption https://t.co/iPhCwhJul8 — matt (@mattxiv) March 11, 2025

Oh, and this one.

I don’t know how one can be an American citizen and not be deeply embarrassed by this. The leader of the free world reduced to reading ad copy for a car salesman. https://t.co/AlrUr4tfH1 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) March 11, 2025

But – quick! – to the reason we’re here, because accusations that the whole thing was just a teeny weeny (massively) bit unethical got the Trump devotees out in their droves.

And the point that they were trying to make was that this sort of thing was nothing new – look at Joe Biden in an electric Jeep back in the day!

Some people are mad at Trump for showing off Teslas at the White House today, but in 2021, Biden held an EV summit and invited GM, Ford, and Stellantis—but not Tesla. He showed off an all-electric Hummer EV and a Jeep Wrangler Hybrid. Teslas are the #1 most American-made cars.… pic.twitter.com/EKkgY04njh — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 12, 2025

2021: Biden drives a Jeep—made by the foreign-owned Stellantis—on White House grounds. Stellantis moved thousands of Dodge, Chrysler & Jeep jobs from Detroit to Canada. Spare me the outrage of Trump purchasing an American-owned, American-made Tesla. pic.twitter.com/hUfh0xTpx6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 12, 2025

Back In 2021: Biden: Drives a foreign-owned Jeep after jobs move to Canada, media silent President Trump buys an American-made Tesla, suddenly it’s an outrage? Clown world CNN is trash pic.twitter.com/CE64HM0xdE — Trevor (@Trevor89000) March 12, 2025

And this, from Mail journalist (and author of Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House) Charlie Spiering.

Joe Biden famously promoted the electric Jeep at the White House pic.twitter.com/urIAvwjC8V — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2025

And this A++ response beat all-comers.

And who can forget his senior advisor, Mr. Jacob A. Jeep, the owner of Jeep motors https://t.co/bA8jof41QU — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) March 11, 2025

That, precisely that!

Nothing wrong with promoting American manufacturers as POTUS the issue is when it is promoting the guy who funded your reelection right after his stock had a huge downswing. There are more important things to worry about, like not implementing pointless tariffs! — Conner Robert Richmond (@ConRobRich) March 11, 2025

But was he caught red handed holding a commercial ad for those cars? Trump got on camera and did an AD READ. This is what people are pissed about. Presidents are not supposed to do this. Government is not a fucking business. — Sami (@SamiLynz) March 11, 2025

I believe Jacob A Jeep was also his biggest donor and working in an official capacity with Biden’s administration. Remember that? — Social Conserv. (@bookkeepPLUS) March 11, 2025

H/T @JoePerticone