The ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ man came up with a LEGO vacuum – and everyone thinks it’s absolutely necessary
Despite calling his project Unnecessary Inventions, Matty Benedetto has come up with some niche but arguably necessary products.
For example –
Rage Quit Protector™️ to stop you smashing your controller in frustration.
The Stop Snacking Sweater™️ which is self-explanatory.
The Gator Briefs™️ because he’s legally not allowed to call them Crocs.
Okay, okay – some are unnecessary.
Back in 2022, he invented the LEGO Suck It! Here he is demonstrating it.
That’s not just necessary – it’s a must-have device for every household with LEGO.
Here’s what Instagram users had to say about it.
This is actually a million-dollar idea.
leo_jones_05
Yooooo this is the MOST necessary!
designbyproxy
Bro, I need this😭😭
christinaalamia
This invention sucks!!
vincenzo.rizza
It’s high time to rename your account. What a controversy!!!
akhmad_john
Someone named purell.williams asked –
Does it have a reverse button so I could shoot legos at my enemies?
No need. The best way to use LEGO as a weapon is simply to leave it on the floor.
