Entertainment comedy

The ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ man came up with a LEGO vacuum – and everyone thinks it’s absolutely necessary

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2025

Despite calling his project Unnecessary Inventions, Matty Benedetto has come up with some niche but arguably necessary products.

For example –

Rage Quit Protector™️ to stop you smashing your controller in frustration.


Via

The Stop Snacking Sweater™️ which is self-explanatory.


Via

The Gator Briefs™️ because he’s legally not allowed to call them Crocs.


Via

Okay, okay – some are unnecessary.

Back in 2022, he invented the LEGO Suck It! Here he is demonstrating it.

That’s not just necessary – it’s a must-have device for every household with LEGO.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about it.

This is actually a million-dollar idea.
leo_jones_05

Yooooo this is the MOST necessary!
designbyproxy

Bro, I need this😭😭
christinaalamia

This invention sucks!!
vincenzo.rizza

It’s high time to rename your account. What a controversy!!!
akhmad_john

Someone named purell.williams asked –

Does it have a reverse button so I could shoot legos at my enemies?

No need. The best way to use LEGO as a weapon is simply to leave it on the floor.

Lego Die GIFfrom Lego GIFs

READ MORE

12 brilliantly unnecessary inventions

Source Unnecessary Inventions Image Screengrab