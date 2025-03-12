The ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ man came up with a LEGO vacuum – and everyone thinks it’s absolutely necessary

Entertainment comedy

Despite calling his project Unnecessary Inventions, Matty Benedetto has come up with some niche but arguably necessary products.

For example –

Rage Quit Protector™️ to stop you smashing your controller in frustration.



The Stop Snacking Sweater™️ which is self-explanatory.



The Gator Briefs™️ because he’s legally not allowed to call them Crocs.



Okay, okay – some are unnecessary.

Back in 2022, he invented the LEGO Suck It! Here he is demonstrating it.

That’s not just necessary – it’s a must-have device for every household with LEGO.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about it.

This is actually a million-dollar idea.

leo_jones_05

Yooooo this is the MOST necessary!

designbyproxy

Bro, I need this😭😭

christinaalamia

This invention sucks!!

vincenzo.rizza

It’s high time to rename your account. What a controversy!!!

akhmad_john

Someone named purell.williams asked –

Does it have a reverse button so I could shoot legos at my enemies?

No need. The best way to use LEGO as a weapon is simply to leave it on the floor.

Source Unnecessary Inventions Image Screengrab