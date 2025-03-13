Donald Trump claimed that the EU was set up to take advantage of the US, and the history books groaned – 18 clapbacks

US EU ireland

The Republic of Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin is the latest politician to experience the burning tightrope that is a visit to the Oval Office, as he put in an appearance during the newly created Irish-American month.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance welcome Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife Mary O'Shea pic.twitter.com/CUbG4r3OJb — ZELDAonX (@XLinkToZelda) March 12, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s boyfriend, Brian Glenn – he of the ‘Why aren’t you wearing a suit?’ question to President Zelenskyy – came up with another pointless, embarrassing quesion for the Taoiseach –

MTG's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, asks the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin why they let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland. pic.twitter.com/FKBR6wSe9X — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 12, 2025

Mr. Martin had a much easier time of it than the Ukrainian president, but still had to endure some difficult moments, such as this piece of revisionism by Donald Trump, after being asked if the US would retaliate against Irish tariffs on the U.S. –

TRUMP: The EU was set up in order to take advantage of the United States REPORTER: Including Ireland? Is Ireland taking advantage of the US? TRUMP: Of course they are pic.twitter.com/aLolgS6h0b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2025

No pushback from Micheál Martin, but in the mountain of Trump disinformation, it’s probably prudent to pick your battles.

These commenters didn’t have to concern themselves with international diplomacy, so their responses are altogether more frank – and, occasionally NSFW.

1.

There’s your headline from today for all the media in Ireland. Not sure if that was the message for the day, but it is now. Winning more friends with every international visit! https://t.co/6C8ABJWWkn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2025

2.

Saying this while sitting next to the Prime Minister of Ireland is crazy https://t.co/m2z4z6OGYh — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 12, 2025

3.

It sounds better in its original Russian language. — Robert Embury (@robert_embury) March 12, 2025

4.

Someone duct take his mouth https://t.co/LMqGB6hfCh — Rhonda (@RhondaCM) March 12, 2025

5.

Just ask him really dumb shit and see what he says. Do you support trade with Mookistan?, Is Dweebistan taking advantage of US?, should we tariff Palookarania? 'Mmm yeah I think we should' — YoMamaToldYa (@david40767754) March 12, 2025

6.

Every time Trump opens his mouth, he confirms he is a paranoid, malignant narcissist. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) March 12, 2025

7.

I think he doesn't know what the EU is and how and why it was started. — Pointerion (@pointerion) March 12, 2025

8.

Holy shit. Right in front of PM Micheál Martin. Trump is a bully. No class at all. https://t.co/Mw3TgRivyi — Sunkissst (@sunkist111) March 12, 2025

9.