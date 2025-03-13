You can file this animated Latvian railway safety advert straight in the ‘nightmares forever’ folder

Entertainment animation

There’s a long history of public safety films being absolutely terrifying and a little scarring to the horrified kids who watched them – but if they stop you messing about on escalators or with old fridges, it’s all worth it – right?

Over on Twitter/X, Swedish House Furniture – @UkuleleKev – once shared this amazing animation about respecting railways – and what happens if you don’t.

Aardman it is not!

This should have won an Oscar pic.twitter.com/EIEmjGHiC7 — Swedish House Furniture (@UkuleleKev) March 13, 2023

It’s like the time Daleks could suddenly fly. Here’s what people had to say about it.

I think this is Latvian for Fuck Around And Find Out https://t.co/VfOPPyBbAS — Hamble was a Girlboss (@Prof_Quiteamess) March 14, 2023

One of my favourite freaky train cartoons! https://t.co/IQ87X8CKeN — driverbod (@driverbod125) March 15, 2023

Was that Liam Neeson driving the train? — Conlaoch (@Conlaoch69) March 14, 2023

Catherine – @ciderlass – was remarkably chill about an engine chasing kids upstairs.

I love this. And it's slightly less terrifying than the safety videos of my youth… https://t.co/7HpF3N0DfB — Catherine (@ciderlass) March 14, 2023

But let’s take a look at one of the old warning films she might have seen.

She may have a point.

You can watch more Latvian railway safety ads here – if you dare.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer’s homage to 1970s public information films is exactly as unhinged as the real ones

Source Swedish House Furniture Image Screengrab