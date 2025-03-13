Entertainment animation

You can file this animated Latvian railway safety advert straight in the ‘nightmares forever’ folder

Poke Staff. Updated March 13th, 2025

There’s a long history of public safety films being absolutely terrifying and a little scarring to the horrified kids who watched them – but if they stop you messing about on escalators or with old fridges, it’s all worth it – right?

Over on Twitter/X, Swedish House Furniture – @UkuleleKev – once shared this amazing animation about respecting railways – and what happens if you don’t.

Aardman it is not!

It’s like the time Daleks could suddenly fly. Here’s what people had to say about it.

Catherine – @ciderlass – was remarkably chill about an engine chasing kids upstairs.

But let’s take a look at one of the old warning films she might have seen.

She may have a point.

You can watch more Latvian railway safety ads here – if you dare.

Source Swedish House Furniture Image Screengrab