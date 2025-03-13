US JD Vance

People are convinced JD Vance is back on the eyeliner and of all the A++ responses this one knocks the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2025

We have no idea if JD Vance actually wears eyeliner and each to his own, obviously. It certainly looks like he might – either that or someone’s been having fun with the boot polish when he’s been looking through a pair of binoculars.

And at a time when we need something – anything! – to distract us from everything else right now (not least pretty much everything Vance says and does) – people can’t stop talking about it. Because … look.

It prompted no end of funny comment as you might imagine …

… but we reckon the best response was this, a very helpful tip from trans woman, Ari Drennen.

So now you know, JD!

And also this.

