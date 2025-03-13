People are convinced JD Vance is back on the eyeliner and of all the A++ responses this one knocks the rest out of the park

US JD Vance

We have no idea if JD Vance actually wears eyeliner and each to his own, obviously. It certainly looks like he might – either that or someone’s been having fun with the boot polish when he’s been looking through a pair of binoculars.

And at a time when we need something – anything! – to distract us from everything else right now (not least pretty much everything Vance says and does) – people can’t stop talking about it. Because … look.

JD Vance went heavy on the eyeliner this morning pic.twitter.com/OEgTeRpPJS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2025

It prompted no end of funny comment as you might imagine …

Hey wait a second, that's not his usual shade. pic.twitter.com/wDAsx9qv2A — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) March 12, 2025

Maybe he’s exploring his own gender identity? — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) March 12, 2025

First Vice President to cosplay The Cure. https://t.co/RDdrYiugw8 — Longtime Black Man Here (@groove_sdc) March 12, 2025

I think JD Vance and Adam Lambert are the same person.. has anyone seen them in the same room together at the same time? I didn't think so…. pic.twitter.com/ayvd1BaybX — Kamahsutra (@TheKamaHsutra) March 12, 2025

If you told me 10 years ago that our 2025 executive branch would be led by two people wearing makeup I would have bet at least one of them was a woman. https://t.co/glEdtD5Tm0 — Bruce Crossing (@MiMagaWatch) March 12, 2025

… but we reckon the best response was this, a very helpful tip from trans woman, Ari Drennen.

Pro tip from a trans woman: when you have hooded eyes, completely circling them with black eyeliner recesses them, making the skin above your eye look droopier and your eyes look smaller. Keep the dark liner on the outer portion and try a little sparkle in the inner corner! https://t.co/BXkVFyxaHU — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 12, 2025

So now you know, JD!

Trans women tend to be so much better at makeup than I will ever be. ❤️ — Hardhearted Harbinger of Haggis (@HarkATiger) March 12, 2025

i have hooded eyes and can confirm that makeup looks entirely different for us lol — mister bree van de kamp ™ #JOFFREY2025 (@slvtfyre) March 12, 2025

And also this.

JD looks like he's no stranger to botox (see the before and after below), though doing the horizontal lines and leaving his 11s is an interesting choice. A little more under the eyebrow could give them a nice lift that brings some more light into those eyes! pic.twitter.com/nbrbrX37J9 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 12, 2025

Anyway it seems like all the face morphs are really getting to him — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 12, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump asked what idiot did this trade deal and even though you know what’s coming it’s no less satisfying for it

Source @AriDrennen @atrupar