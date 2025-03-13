Donald Trump asked what idiot did this trade deal and even though you know what’s coming it’s no less satisfying for it

US canada donald trump

Time to return to the world of Donald Trump, who’s fed up to the back teeth with all these terrible deals that he’s having to undo since he returned to the White House for a second time.

Seriously, these unthinkably pisspoor deals are piled so high on his desk he can barely see Elon Musk over the top of them.

And this latest deal was something to do with one of his favourite things – electricity – and one of his least favourite, Canada.

Trump: You shouldn’t be playing with electricity. It affects people's lives. Actually, their life, it can depending on weather, it can affect their life so we can't do that. It doesn't make sense that our country allows electricity to be made in another country and sold to us.… pic.twitter.com/5QwdZsruPk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 12, 2025

And even though you probably (100% definitely) know what’s going to happen next, it’s no less satisfying for it.

He literally did that electricity deal, via the USMCA. https://t.co/MnIoQinSRy — James Chanos (@RealJimChanos) March 12, 2025

And just in case – like Donald – you’re not overly familiar with it, that’s the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade agreement that came into force in July 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Dumb fuck is the one who made that agreement in the first place — Jarett & Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) March 12, 2025

You signed that deal ASSHOLE https://t.co/WnpscYPTl0 — KM (@democraticitizn) March 13, 2025

The dude who keeps firing employees without review is telling someone else they shouldn't mess with people's lives. — Deep State Dale (@FakeDeepState) March 12, 2025

Hmmmmm… During his first term, Trump negotiated for the free exchange of electricity in North America in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), including the zero-tariff trade of energy products. https://t.co/6BbQc7V46K — Robert Stern (@RobertCStern) March 12, 2025

Donny sounds like a guy who just discovered electricity exists and is furious about it. Next up: tariffs on sunlight for shining too much on American soil! — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) March 12, 2025

Who's gonna tell him? https://t.co/uBsi0Ivwyi — mell misses the eras tour (@the__black__dog) March 13, 2025

More high concept thoughts from the Fanta Fuhrer https://t.co/aQubu6sbJp — Vulgarian in Chief (@JamesPoli1234) March 12, 2025

READ MORE

These Musk protest ads going up around London were already good but the Maga fan fury they prompted took them to a whole new level

Source @Acyn