Donald Trump asked what idiot did this trade deal and even though you know what’s coming it’s no less satisfying for it

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2025

Time to return to the world of Donald Trump, who’s fed up to the back teeth with all these terrible deals that he’s having to undo since he returned to the White House for a second time.

Seriously, these unthinkably pisspoor deals are piled so high on his desk he can barely see Elon Musk over the top of them.

And this latest deal was something to do with one of his favourite things – electricity – and one of his least favourite, Canada.

And even though you probably (100% definitely) know what’s going to happen next, it’s no less satisfying for it.

And just in case – like Donald – you’re not overly familiar with it, that’s the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade agreement that came into force in July 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Source @Acyn