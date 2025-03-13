The Daily Show turned Trump’s White House Tesla promotion into a full-blown and hilarious commercial

US the daily show

People are still trying to unpick the flagrant smashing of the US government’s own rules that took place in front of the White House on Tuesday, when Donald Trump came to the rescue of Tesla’s tanking stock value with what can only be described as a free promo.

Donald Trump doing a Tesla infomercial for Elon Musk—his biggest political donor—in front of the White House is peak corruption. pic.twitter.com/EpQ43g9dEg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 11, 2025

Monday had seen Tesla’s share price fall off a cliff, losing 14 per cent by the close of play, in response to protests against Musk which have been taking place at showrooms, a widespread rejection of the cars, and a drop in confidence experienced by the US markets due to Trump’s disastrous tariffs.

Tesla's over inflated stock is crashing – wouldn't it be funny if it became a penny stock?

Defund Billionaires! pic.twitter.com/X6HGTsGaV4 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 11, 2025

We can’t comment on the accuracy of this post, but we wouldn’t blame him for having a good old cry after seeing the statistics.

So it turns out Musk was audibly sobbing at the Oval Office which may have triggered the bizarre Tesla Whitehouse promo. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) March 12, 2025

The Daily Show decided to finish the job Trump had started, by clipping the footage into something more closely resembling an advert.

Come on down to the White House Tesla Auto Mall! pic.twitter.com/DjVZY0R8wL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 12, 2025

“Get a Model 1 with a different panel and everything’s computer.”

Here’s what the viewing public thought of it.

Nailed the corniness of local auto ads https://t.co/OYbWN7rUl0 — What are even doing here!? (@JPDragon) March 13, 2025

JFC! America is a fucking commercial for cars!

So fucking embarrassing!

I’m ashamed to be an American. https://t.co/X4f1lii1ub — Cecilia González♥️ (@FollowLoopy) March 12, 2025

Temporarily breaking my X boycott bc this is too good https://t.co/aZMZwsN3xy — msiniscalchi (@msiniscalchi) March 12, 2025

America the used car lot https://t.co/5BLtIBAV2g — kougar77.bsky.social (@Kougar_77) March 13, 2025

I don’t care your political affiliation, this is objectively funny. https://t.co/grwRvD2HGq — Matt Burgess (@therealburgo) March 13, 2025

I had assumed the picture outside the White House was a Photoshop but no. My God. https://t.co/AtlAzZIL5H — James Cameron (@Tankslider) March 13, 2025

This is hilarious — SYMAEON (@symaeon) March 12, 2025

This isn’t far wrong.

I will say everyone in America will suffer under trump except comedians this shit will write itself https://t.co/BoQ7w1hfAz — cc (@manutd2416) March 13, 2025

Finally …Elon Musk weighed in.

We’re not sure he quite understands the Daily Show audience demographic.

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab