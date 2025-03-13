US the daily show

The Daily Show turned Trump’s White House Tesla promotion into a full-blown and hilarious commercial

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2025

People are still trying to unpick the flagrant smashing of the US government’s own rules that took place in front of the White House on Tuesday, when Donald Trump came to the rescue of Tesla’s tanking stock value with what can only be described as a free promo.

Monday had seen Tesla’s share price fall off a cliff, losing 14 per cent by the close of play, in response to protests against Musk which have been taking place at showrooms, a widespread rejection of the cars, and a drop in confidence experienced by the US markets due to Trump’s disastrous tariffs.

We can’t comment on the accuracy of this post, but we wouldn’t blame him for having a good old cry after seeing the statistics.

The Daily Show decided to finish the job Trump had started, by clipping the footage into something more closely resembling an advert.

“Get a Model 1 with a different panel and everything’s computer.”

Here’s what the viewing public thought of it.

This isn’t far wrong.

Finally …Elon Musk weighed in.

Thanks for helping sell Teslas!!

We’re not sure he quite understands the Daily Show audience demographic.

