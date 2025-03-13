US donald trump

This economics reporter’s epic takedown of what Trump is doing to the US right now should be required watching for Magas everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2025

There’s no shortage of people criticising Donald Trump’s economic policy and his obsession with tariffs which threaten to drag not just the US but the world into the grimmest of recessions.

But not many people take Trump to task quite so devastatingly as this, CNBC’s Steve Liesman telling everyone exactly like it is and it’s epic, important, and should be required viewing for Magas everywhere. Might even change a mind or two. Well, maybe one.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

