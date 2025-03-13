This economics reporter’s epic takedown of what Trump is doing to the US right now should be required watching for Magas everywhere

US donald trump

There’s no shortage of people criticising Donald Trump’s economic policy and his obsession with tariffs which threaten to drag not just the US but the world into the grimmest of recessions.

But not many people take Trump to task quite so devastatingly as this, CNBC’s Steve Liesman telling everyone exactly like it is and it’s epic, important, and should be required viewing for Magas everywhere. Might even change a mind or two. Well, maybe one.

A top economics reporter goes off script on national TV: “I am going to say this at risk of my job, but what President Trump is doing is insane.” pic.twitter.com/IFvalgZmCN — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 12, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

“at the risk of my job” What an ominous bunch of words! This means democracy’s most important pillar — free speech — is now crumbling. We are in an Orwellian twilight zone. — ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ (@CholericCleric) March 12, 2025

Reporting the news should never make a journalist fear for their job. Tell the truth about trump/musk/MAGA. The country deserves it, good journalism requires it. https://t.co/9UUwnuTkOa — Jennifer Schulze (@NewsJennifer) March 12, 2025

It only makes sense if you look at as Trump making America weak, chaotic, and willing to do anything for Putin. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) March 12, 2025

Want to know what FASCISM looks like… Being afraid that if you speak up and tell the truth, you will get fired. — Make it Stop – Liberty and Justice for All (@mcarr2021) March 12, 2025

“There are no bounds around the President.” In other words, no one can tell him he’s wrong. He’s utterly incompetent, completely lawless, disdainful of constitutional limits & requirements. https://t.co/Oghu9kjL0o — Dean Haddix (@doctor_eon) March 12, 2025

He is the most respected of all CNBC reporters and this was a powerful statement. — Carlos V (@webcav1) March 12, 2025

Quote of the day “insanity is not a strategy” https://t.co/mgIKpVWVm3 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 12, 2025

Even MAGA grandparents can’t spin this. Retirement savings plummeted. — Hacker (@hacker4618) March 12, 2025

