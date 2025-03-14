Donald Trump’s been wanging on about the ‘artificial line’ between Canada and the US and ended up schooled into next year

US canada donald trump

Turns out there’s only one thing to rival Donald Trump’s obsession with tariffs, and that’s borders. Specifically, the border between the US and Canada for which Trump basically blames one guy and his ruler.

There’s only one ruler Trump listens to – Donald Trump – and he returned to the subject yet again in a White House ramble that had people wobbling their heads all over the internet.

It really is worth listening to in full (if you can stick it).

Trump: “To be honest with you, Canada only works as a state. We don’t need anything they have. As a state it would be one of the great states. This would be the most incredible country visually. If you look at a map, they drew an artificial line right through it.” pic.twitter.com/oxzF3jzLOC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2025

In the absence of anyone prepared to fact check him to his face, we’ll have to let these people do it instead. And a very good job they did too …

1.

That ‘artificial line’ is a border – the longest peaceful one in the world – between two sovereign nations and allies, which was agreed to under multiple treaties. It’s hard to understate how deeply offensive and unifying this 51st state talk is to Canadians of all political… https://t.co/qZ6l4VX8Qv — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 13, 2025

2.

Ah yes, Trump’s brilliant geopolitical take—because Canada’s entire existence is just an “artificial line” to him. The man thinks annexation is as simple as a real estate deal, completely ignoring history, sovereignty, and, well… reality. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 13, 2025

3.

How did people listen to the way he talks and be like, “sure give him control of nuclear arsenal,” two times. https://t.co/zfUfY4VakY — Jeremy Berke (@jfberke) March 13, 2025

4.

He should shut the fuck up about Canada and stop disrespecting our neighbors to the north. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) March 13, 2025

5.

So you get untold quantities of oil, gas, lumber, critical minerals and limitless amounts of fresh water. We get a country in the 90th percentile for rampant gun mortality, the worst healthcare system in the developed world and ….you.

Tempting. https://t.co/9zoFAyfvka — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) March 13, 2025

6.

Replace ‘Canada’ with ‘Ukraine’ and you see what’s happening here. There’s a Russian despot that said the same of Crimea in 2014. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 13, 2025

7.

Convicted felon lusting to plunder Canada’s natural resources https://t.co/WXS6pF24ez — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) March 13, 2025

8.

I simply cannot overstate how completely fucking stupid this whole situation is https://t.co/L8HMoxu68U — sean illing (@seanilling) March 13, 2025

9.