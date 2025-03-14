The hilarious payoff to this tale of entitled drivers getting exactly what they deserve is simply magnificent

Videos entitled funny police

Who’d have thought there would be so much fun to have with a tale of police vehicle seizures?

No, us neither, but stick with it please because it’s a corker.

The best video you will watch today pic.twitter.com/apss0pp6NM — David (@db_fink) March 13, 2025

Boom!

the entitled temerity is actually astounding — Tom Rowsell (@Tom_Rowsell) March 13, 2025

Fantastic to see a police officer who is so clearly thoroughly enjoying his work – bravo to him https://t.co/hMvZ2DTYWv — David Spencer (@DaveASpencer) March 13, 2025

Get em crushed ! If you can not afford to run it do not buy it ! — Max Taylor (@M677Taylor) March 13, 2025

Part of our demographic that thinks our laws don’t apply to them. — vinegartits. (@steedbalzack) March 13, 2025

If Carlsberg did videos. A true British classic https://t.co/j7jEJUE1fr — Mark Dunckley (@MPDunckley85) March 13, 2025

Amazing lack of awareness! It’s obvious they have always thought that they don’t need to pay insurance, only the rest of the irks do! — john cockcroft (@prestwichpriest) March 13, 2025

We are very much with this person.

That’s made my day ! — Niall Monks (@cirrus_pg) March 13, 2025

And this person!

You just can’t ❤️ this enough.. https://t.co/H3n5xqzCxw — Inspector Gadget (@InspGadgetBlogs) March 13, 2025

Source @db_fink