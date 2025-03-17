A woman felt sorry for Elon Musk so they took donuts to their local Tesla showroom – 13 lip-smacking comebacks

US elon musk Tesla

Elon Musk probably should have foreseen how his White House role of sidekick-in-chief to Donald Trump would impact on sales of his electric car.

Not that we feel sorry for him, obviously, although some Magas are feeling absolutely terrible about it.

Like this woman, who felt so sorry for Musk and his employees (Tesla, not federal) that she took a few boxes of donuts to her local branch to cheer everyone up (not sure if she works for Musk’s SpaceX, but she might very well).

Heading out to take donuts to Tesla employees today! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tD9TrbWZi4 — Jackie (@spacexjackie) March 15, 2025

And there she goes!

Brought fresh donuts to @Tesla employees across Austin today to show support & thank them for their dedication & hard work. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KKlSvizc3Y — Jackie (@spacexjackie) March 15, 2025

Aww.

And it prompted no end of very funny and on-point responses, and these were surely the sweetest.

1.

Imagine bringing food to people who already can afford food. https://t.co/XvndiPjOeq — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) March 16, 2025

2.

This is the lamest clout chasing I have ever seen. — IQVS (@IqvsMemes) March 16, 2025

3.

Give me a fucking break. They sell goddamned cars. Not saving lives. Take that shit down to the fire station where folks actually make some sacrifices for the community. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) March 16, 2025

4.

The most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen. They’re worshipping his companies now. https://t.co/GSxAwKpVpj — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 16, 2025

5.

You realize they get paid to work there, right?

Sadly you won’t do this at a homeless shelter. — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) March 16, 2025

6.