US elon musk Tesla

A woman felt sorry for Elon Musk so they took donuts to their local Tesla showroom – 13 lip-smacking comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2025

Elon Musk probably should have foreseen how his White House role of sidekick-in-chief to Donald Trump would impact on sales of his electric car.

Not that we feel sorry for him, obviously, although some Magas are feeling absolutely terrible about it.

Like this woman, who felt so sorry for Musk and his employees (Tesla, not federal) that she took a few boxes of donuts to her local branch to cheer everyone up (not sure if she works for Musk’s SpaceX, but she might very well).

And there she goes!

Aww.

And it prompted no end of very funny and on-point responses, and these were surely the sweetest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2