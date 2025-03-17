Science physics

This 1-minute explainer of quantum mechanics by a Yale professor is an unexpectedly funny introduction to the topic

David Harris. Updated March 17th, 2025

If, like us, you’re interested in science and technology but also (like us) have the disadvantage of not being particularly mathematically minded, then finding an explainer of an area of science which cuts out all the confusing equations can be extremely helpful.

Of all the scientific disciplines, physics is often considered to be the most difficult to understand. And of all the many different fields of physics, quantum mechanics is surely the trickiest to grasp of them all.

Which is why we’re very grateful to have stumbled across this clip of Yale professor Ramamurti Shankar as he introduces his students to the unfathomable world of quantum mechanics.

It certainly made us more comfortable with our ignorance, if nothing else.

Thanks to Brian Roemmele for sharing on Twitter.

Superb stuff! The comments were pretty good, too.

We’ll leave you with another 1 minute explainer of Quantum Mechanics, this time by Professor Brian Cox responding to a challenge by Jim Al-Khalili.

Source Brian Roemmele Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons