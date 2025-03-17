This 1-minute explainer of quantum mechanics by a Yale professor is an unexpectedly funny introduction to the topic

Science physics

If, like us, you’re interested in science and technology but also (like us) have the disadvantage of not being particularly mathematically minded, then finding an explainer of an area of science which cuts out all the confusing equations can be extremely helpful.

Of all the scientific disciplines, physics is often considered to be the most difficult to understand. And of all the many different fields of physics, quantum mechanics is surely the trickiest to grasp of them all.

Which is why we’re very grateful to have stumbled across this clip of Yale professor Ramamurti Shankar as he introduces his students to the unfathomable world of quantum mechanics.

It certainly made us more comfortable with our ignorance, if nothing else.

Physics professor discloses in 1 minute the full insight of Quantum Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/h8xrD4pZxt — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) March 13, 2025

Superb stuff! The comments were pretty good, too.

Lol. I got a degree in physics and the primary thing I learned, that people without degrees don't know, is that everyone who pretends to understand QM is lying. You can get mathematical insights, but it doesn't translate to "knowing" the way learning Newtonian mechanics did. — Jason Nichols (@TheJasonNichols) March 13, 2025

What a great teacher! Historical figures like Albert Einstein suggested learning should be engaging, hinting that humor can spark curiosity and boost retention, even without deep scientific proof. — Dylan Briscall (@dylanbriscall) March 14, 2025

We do not get it but the theory is comprehensible formally and it allows us to make experimental predictions and test it in the lab. And it works flawlessly. So it is of great value even when we can't understand it intuitively. — ereyes (@ereyes) March 13, 2025

Math at the extremes is indistinguishable from faith… — Fungible Facts (@NCSteveCB) March 13, 2025

we laugh because it's funny and we laugh because it's true. Last year I asked for a briefing to our team from a researcher with a PhD in quantum mechanics. I was more confused after the briefing (and the researcher was great). — Martin Green (@marting) March 13, 2025

I haven't learned it, so therefore I know it. Booya! I win! — Bulesoak Faseonek (@s33nme) March 13, 2025

So, it's not just me. — Rich Wise – Peasant Philosopher searching solace (@rawirt123) March 14, 2025

That’s how I feel about Bitcoin. The more I understand it, the more I am unable to understand it. — Bitcoin Brunch ⚡️☕️ (@bitbrunchpod) March 14, 2025

I love this guy. Humble but super smart. If I was a student again I’d love to have him as my professor — Anthony Mooz ‍☠️ (@AnthonyMooz) March 14, 2025

This video is absolutely the best explanation of Quantum Mechanics. Simply stated, anyone who says they understand Quantum Mechanics is wrong, unless what they say about it is that they know how it works. https://t.co/dyqRzMFsMC — Joe Crescenzi – AskJoe.TV (@AskJoeTV) March 14, 2025

priceless.. telling the truth can be pretty funny. https://t.co/BTZagmkn1y — DivGro (@DivGrojourney) March 14, 2025

This humility is award-worthy ♾ https://t.co/3fkUL0Aktp — AndyDataGuy | Buildooooor (@win_andhelp_win) March 14, 2025

why does this bring me so much comfort https://t.co/QsSOTOldZs — Ben Marks (@BenMarks) March 14, 2025

We’ll leave you with another 1 minute explainer of Quantum Mechanics, this time by Professor Brian Cox responding to a challenge by Jim Al-Khalili.

