US donald trump elon musk

15 favourite comments about Donald Trump acting as a very expensive babysitter for Elon Musk’s four-year-old son

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2025

Since the return of Donald Trump to the White House, there have been perhaps three or four glimpses of the First lady, Melania, and fewer of his sons, daughters and grandchildren, yet Elon Musk‘s eldest child with Canadian singer Grimes, X Æ A-Xii – known as Little or Lil X – has been a frequent flyer – literally.

Here he is, heading for the Presidential helicopter, hand in hand with Trump.

Of course, Musk Sr. wasn’t far behind, but while the Maga crowd oohed and aahed at the clip, a more critical set of people had questions and comments about the omnipresent four-year-old, and the optics of leaving him to gallop alongside Trump.

Brian Krassenstein crunched the numbers on Trump’s weekend getaway.

Yes, but he’s getting $100,000-per-hour for babysitting.

Source Daniel Baldwin Image Screengrab