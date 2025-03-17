15 favourite comments about Donald Trump acting as a very expensive babysitter for Elon Musk’s four-year-old son

US donald trump elon musk

Since the return of Donald Trump to the White House, there have been perhaps three or four glimpses of the First lady, Melania, and fewer of his sons, daughters and grandchildren, yet Elon Musk‘s eldest child with Canadian singer Grimes, X Æ A-Xii – known as Little or Lil X – has been a frequent flyer – literally.

Here he is, heading for the Presidential helicopter, hand in hand with Trump.

NOW: President Trump boards Marine One with @elonmusk and Musk’s son, X. Trump walks with X and helps him onto the copter with Musk trailing behind. pic.twitter.com/Z62IXZHlJ5 — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) March 14, 2025

Of course, Musk Sr. wasn’t far behind, but while the Maga crowd oohed and aahed at the clip, a more critical set of people had questions and comments about the omnipresent four-year-old, and the optics of leaving him to gallop alongside Trump.

who allowed this ridiculous child to run amok in the White House?! plus Elon’s kid needs to go home toopic.twitter.com/eMB1JXPnIS — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) March 15, 2025

I can't tell which one is babysitting the other at this point. Is Little X gonna tell Donald Trump to shut his mouth and that he's not the president again? pic.twitter.com/ZiRM49b8kB — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 15, 2025

Does this child live at the White House now? pic.twitter.com/BJGCxEWEwK — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 14, 2025

When a failing sitcom adds a little kid in the final season: pic.twitter.com/kRHAGMBZT0 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) March 15, 2025

By continually exploiting his son Little X, these are the vibes Elon Musk is giving off to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/UntoOO7G4a — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 15, 2025

Trump finally got his first real job. Officially little x’s nanny. Elon Musk hired the US president to babysit. pic.twitter.com/pvugy1R1ym — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) March 15, 2025

Trump casually becoming the single hardworking mother of a Canadian South African baby named X Æ A-Xii https://t.co/v7stuHiTs8 — Detty (@0ddette) March 15, 2025

It's weird that Trump is almost nice to Little X. Remember when he was annoyed by his own grandkids at the RNC? But also, why is there a billionaire oligarch's kid running around the White House now. pic.twitter.com/YjGxG9CIjE — MM  (@adgirlMM) March 15, 2025

A car salesman has turned the President of the United States into a babysitter. America is not a real place man https://t.co/RBHjSLG85t — I Smoked The Unreleased Epstein Files (@BlackKnight10k) March 15, 2025

This Omen remake sucks. https://t.co/OWgULdz6OA — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 15, 2025

When your daddy buys a president, you get to live wherever you want. — Rose Thorn (@FedUpFed2025) March 15, 2025

Shouldn’t he be with his mother or at school or something else other than in the care of a convicted felon???? — BillA (@askar_bill) March 14, 2025

Grandpa Trump babysitting Lil X for Elon Musk. If you get 100 million for an infomercial, how much do you get for babysitting? pic.twitter.com/TQtGKUDL81 — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 15, 2025

Brian Krassenstein crunched the numbers on Trump’s weekend getaway.

BREAKING: President Trump walks to Marine One to head to Mar-a-Lago on the Taxpayers dime. This trip will cost us $3.1 million, which could be used by USAID to feed 710 starving children for a full year. pic.twitter.com/RrY4dtZGNs — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 14, 2025

Yes, but he’s getting $100,000-per-hour for babysitting.

Source Daniel Baldwin Image Screengrab