The expressions of these dogs reacting to the disappearing ball trick is top tier funny animal content

Animals dogs funny animals

We don’t post as many funny animals videos on these pages as we used to, which may or may not be a bad thing (four legs good, two legs bad?)

But this one is straight from the very top drawer and can surely never be watched too many times.

It’s these dogs reacting to the disappearing ball trick and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Inject it into our veins!

‘That’s one smart pup! He was like, “nah! Wtf is this dark magic! I can smell it!”

Hunon ‘Shows how powerful dog noses are, they rely on it more than their eyes.’

FunkaholicManiac ‘I’m ashamed to admit but I didn’t see where the ball went, and I was just as shocked as the dogs.’

goozila1 ‘Ruh Roh.’

TheDadThatGrills ‘The look on the lighter colored Golden Retrievers face is epic! ‍♥️’

[deleted]

And just in case you were also thinking this, rest assured you were not alone.

‘Anybody else distracted by how that bathroom and closet is huge!’

djdeforte

READ MORE

Someone hooked up a Big Mouth Billy Bass fish to AI – and now everybody wants one

Source Reddit u/habichuelacondulce