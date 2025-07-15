A weather-control conspiracy theorist said that Florida doesn’t have storms in July, and these 14 scathing takedowns struck like lightning

US conspiracy theorists

Despite being largely sceptical about man-made climate change, there are a surprisingly large number of weather conspiracy theorists on the American right.

Check out this Maga cultist who insisted that Joe Biden was causing the bad weather.

When facepalms are not enough.

Self-described Information War Correspondent, which seems to translate to ‘conspiracy theorist’ took to Twitter to share her lived experience of weather manipulation by the shady overlords – or whoever.

Community Notes entered the chat.

This chart from the Florida Climate Center shows that, while it isn’t peak storm season in Florida, July is well and truly in the no-barbecue zone.

Twitter can be an unforgiving place for people who post idiotic stuff like this – but it’s also very entertaining, so let’s dive right in and see what people made of her QAnonsense – including the chemtrails claim.

1.

2.

Ann had a thunderstorm at her house!? In Florida!? IN JULY!? What next? Snow in Fairbanks in December? An August heat wave in Phoenix!? WHERE DOES IT STOP, ANN!? Oh, the humanity! (For those wondering, Ann did not record anything other than commercial airplane contrails.) https://t.co/j004uw5oqV — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) July 14, 2025

3.

She saw a plane flying overhead pic.twitter.com/XwGLGx0ZPs — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) July 14, 2025

4.

There was a summer thunderstorm in Florida. It’s over, you guys. Good knowing you. I bequeath my bookmark folder to @snorman1776 https://t.co/vVRjKZ0xC5 pic.twitter.com/s33JBlr14c — Amygator *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 14, 2025

5.

Congratulations!! You have been awarded DUMBEST comment of the day! — REPUBLICANS AGAINST MAGA (@michaelt5656) July 14, 2025

6.

This is not going to be a surprise to many people, including myself, but we share a nation with some truly stupid human beings https://t.co/ee5Nk568X7 — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) July 14, 2025

7.

You had a thunderstorm…in Florida…in July. According to her, this “doesn’t happen” and “is weather warfare.” Wait until she hears it snows in Alaska during the winter… https://t.co/DOG1Y5cwe0 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) July 14, 2025

8.

“I’ve never seen a July storm in Florida,” said no one who has ever taken their kids to Disney https://t.co/aXW9Fvxhi7 — Dion Crider (@DionCrider) July 15, 2025

9.

You had a thunderstorm at your house? In July? In Florida? No way!! — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 14, 2025

10.

Oh my God… I can't believe that happened to you, Ann. Glad you're safe. May WeatherNation share your story on air and online with full credit to you? — Hunter Hurley (@hunterhurleywx) July 14, 2025

11.

Information war correspondent doesn't realize it's hurricane season AND doesn't know how to check her local weather. More at 9. https://t.co/cN3cuOLbfR — Tina (@Tinathewitch1) July 14, 2025

12.

These people need to seek help. pic.twitter.com/PS4d5vX6IB — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) July 14, 2025

13.

14.

Are we sure this wasn't just Trump arranging for free water for Mar-a-lago? — Hank Smythe (@HSmythe10) July 15, 2025

And finally –

Anytime I wonder how people can stay in the covid cult conspiracy fringe, I remember that group is small potatoes compared to the batshit crazy corner of the internet that peddle this nonsense for engagement https://t.co/AVUI6oiPmQ — Panic At The Shitshow (@panicattheshits) July 14, 2025

