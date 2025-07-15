US conspiracy theorists

A weather-control conspiracy theorist said that Florida doesn’t have storms in July, and these 14 scathing takedowns struck like lightning

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 15th, 2025

Despite being largely sceptical about man-made climate change, there are a surprisingly large number of weather conspiracy theorists on the American right.

Check out this Maga cultist who insisted that Joe Biden was causing the bad weather.

@thegoodliars We were shocked to learn that this woman who believes Joe Biden is played by an actor doesn’t get her news from mainstream sources. #fyp #wtf #biden #what #pennsylvania #funny #foryou ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

When facepalms are not enough.

Self-described Information War Correspondent, which seems to translate to ‘conspiracy theorist’ took to Twitter to share her lived experience of weather manipulation by the shady overlords – or whoever.

This morning I recorded chemtrails being sprayed right over our home. Tonight we watched a full storm come from the north and move south with rain and lightning. In Florida. In July. DOESN’T HAPPEN. This is weather warfare. And you are under attack.

Community Notes entered the chat.

Rain is very common in Florida between the months of May and October.

This chart from the Florida Climate Center shows that, while it isn’t peak storm season in Florida, July is well and truly in the no-barbecue zone.

graph showing storms really ramp up at the start of June, peak in August, and continue being common until November/December

Twitter can be an unforgiving place for people who post idiotic stuff like this – but it’s also very entertaining, so let’s dive right in and see what people made of her QAnonsense – including the chemtrails claim.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

And finally –

READ MORE

Fox News’ question about the government controlling the weather with laser beams might be their most outrageous yet

Image Wikimedia Commons