It’s five years since Dua Lipa released her track Boys Will Be Boys, and far longer since the phrase originated – probably from a Latin proverb meaning “children will be children”.

As an idiom, sure, it’s imperfect. Maybe a more up to date (and admittedly specific) phrase could replace it: dudes will post their Ws.

That’s exactly what one dude, Travis, has done. He started off the proud owner of a Big Mouth Billy Bass, which – in case you don’t know – is an animatronic singing prop in the shape of a largemouth bass. Travis then connected his Billy Big Mouth to a DIY computer running a piece of artificial intelligence software.

The result… is bizarre, uncanny, and very entertaining.

From the comments, it seems Travis’ innovation is a huge hit.

This is A THING! You inspired THOUGHTS in me — Ben Villamayor (@conceptualben) March 10, 2025

this is the most amazing shit I’ve ever seen in my life up to this point — kvick (@kvickart) March 11, 2025

Ok. This. Is. Hilarious Guy connects an AI chatbot to a bass fish https://t.co/fbQD4EjeKm — Hollyonthefarm (@hollyonthefarm) March 11, 2025

Soon, a plastic fish in your living room will be smarter than you. https://t.co/G90t7aWHUd — Tim Soret (@timsoret) March 11, 2025

The fun doesn’t end there. Travis has been busy since he posted his first video of Billy on 9 March. He’s made some tweaks to reduce latency, and Billy has been given a speed boost, making him suitable for gaming …

Billy, the AI-powered fish is a faster now after a few tweaks to reduce latency. Been having some fun playing some games like this one. @Figure_robot #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #AGI #Robot pic.twitter.com/PtdHLhBHuj — Travis (@travsl35) March 11, 2025

Billy has also been flexing his chops as a motivator while Travis pumps iron. It’s as if Arnold Schwarzenegger were in the room with him, except, instead of being a vegan Austrian with a hefty frame and overlarge biceps, Arnie’s a large animatronic bass made out of plastic.

The Dudes Posting Their Ws Twitter account reckons Travis should start selling them.

You gotta start selling these — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 10, 2025

What do you think?

