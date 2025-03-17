Weird World Artificial Intelligence
Someone hooked up a Big Mouth Billy Bass fish to AI – and now everybody wants one
It’s five years since Dua Lipa released her track Boys Will Be Boys, and far longer since the phrase originated – probably from a Latin proverb meaning “children will be children”.
As an idiom, sure, it’s imperfect. Maybe a more up to date (and admittedly specific) phrase could replace it: dudes will post their Ws.
That’s exactly what one dude, Travis, has done. He started off the proud owner of a Big Mouth Billy Bass, which – in case you don’t know – is an animatronic singing prop in the shape of a largemouth bass. Travis then connected his Billy Big Mouth to a DIY computer running a piece of artificial intelligence software.
The result… is bizarre, uncanny, and very entertaining.
New work in progress, future household AI assistant to complement @Figure_robot while it does the dishes? #ai #artificial_intelligence #Robotics pic.twitter.com/GquPtdJSZ8
— Travis (@travsl35) March 8, 2025
From the comments, it seems Travis’ innovation is a huge hit.
1.
This is A THING! You inspired THOUGHTS in me
— Ben Villamayor (@conceptualben) March 10, 2025
2.
this is the most amazing shit I’ve ever seen in my life up to this point
— kvick (@kvickart) March 11, 2025
3.
Ok. This. Is. Hilarious Guy connects an AI chatbot to a bass fish https://t.co/fbQD4EjeKm
— Hollyonthefarm (@hollyonthefarm) March 11, 2025
4.
A visionary. https://t.co/hs4NCBQIiY
— Samantha Josephine Stockings (@HattersonFord) March 11, 2025
5.
Soon, a plastic fish in your living room will be smarter than you. https://t.co/G90t7aWHUd
— Tim Soret (@timsoret) March 11, 2025
The fun doesn’t end there. Travis has been busy since he posted his first video of Billy on 9 March. He’s made some tweaks to reduce latency, and Billy has been given a speed boost, making him suitable for gaming …
Billy, the AI-powered fish is a faster now after a few tweaks to reduce latency. Been having some fun playing some games like this one. @Figure_robot #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #AGI #Robot pic.twitter.com/PtdHLhBHuj
— Travis (@travsl35) March 11, 2025
Billy has also been flexing his chops as a motivator while Travis pumps iron. It’s as if Arnold Schwarzenegger were in the room with him, except, instead of being a vegan Austrian with a hefty frame and overlarge biceps, Arnie’s a large animatronic bass made out of plastic.
You guys think @Figure_robot or @Tesla_Optimus will give you workout motivation like Billy the AI Fish here? #AI #ArtificialIntelligence pic.twitter.com/848cvzJUNf
— Travis (@travsl35) March 12, 2025
The Dudes Posting Their Ws Twitter account reckons Travis should start selling them.
You gotta start selling these
— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 10, 2025
What do you think?
