Someone hooked up a Big Mouth Billy Bass fish to AI – and now everybody wants one

Bruno Cooke. Updated March 17th, 2025

It’s five years since Dua Lipa released her track Boys Will Be Boys, and far longer since the phrase originated – probably from a Latin proverb meaning “children will be children”.

As an idiom, sure, it’s imperfect. Maybe a more up to date (and admittedly specific) phrase could replace it: dudes will post their Ws.

That’s exactly what one dude, Travis, has done. He started off the proud owner of a Big Mouth Billy Bass, which – in case you don’t know – is an animatronic singing prop in the shape of a largemouth bass. Travis then connected his Billy Big Mouth to a DIY computer running a piece of artificial intelligence software.

The result… is bizarre, uncanny, and very entertaining.

From the comments, it seems Travis’ innovation is a huge hit.

The fun doesn’t end there. Travis has been busy since he posted his first video of Billy on 9 March. He’s made some tweaks to reduce latency, and Billy has been given a speed boost, making him suitable for gaming …

Billy has also been flexing his chops as a motivator while Travis pumps iron. It’s as if Arnold Schwarzenegger were in the room with him, except, instead of being a vegan Austrian with a hefty frame and overlarge biceps, Arnie’s a large animatronic bass made out of plastic.

The Dudes Posting Their Ws Twitter account reckons Travis should start selling them.

What do you think?

