A GB News presenter said the government was giving out free cars to the ‘Motability mafia’ and was dragged into next week

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us – where presenter Tom Harwood has been thinking long and hard about the Motability scheme.

That’s where people use their mobility allowance to lease a car, wheelchair accessible vehicle, scooter or powered wheelchair to help them get around.

He appears to have been spurred into action after someone shared this stat about the number of cars being bought for the plan.



And here’s what Harwood had to say about what he later called the ‘Motability mafia’.

Make all the free cars the government gives out to people with autism or ADHD look like this and see how many people *really* need to claim them. https://t.co/x8ML90MOc7 pic.twitter.com/pGw9fjlfDZ — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) March 15, 2025

Some have pointed out the very real consequences of a statement like this, and the implications it has on disabled people.

disabled people don’t deserve humiliation for wanting access to the basics of society https://t.co/cx2R5weZsK — nathan (@de_hydrate) March 15, 2025

What a horrific place we’ve arrived at as a society where seeking to humiliate and stigmatise some of the most vulnerable amongst us is now considered the done thing. https://t.co/q70HMx3ny3 — Adnan Hussain MP (@AdnanHussainMP) March 16, 2025

Thanks to Tom and his ‘reporting’, the lie that disabled people get free cars from the government is making the rounds. Not content with this, he now wants to dictate what car we drive too.

Why should we be singled out in this manner? We are taxpayers too! https://t.co/TjwKVjMRZa — James Moore ♿️ (@jamesmooreactor) March 16, 2025

Explain why you think disabled people are second class citizens Tom? Why do they only deserve to drive around in cars you deem fit for them and that have the fact they are disabled clearly labelled on the side? I thought we were hating migrants this week. Have we moved onto… — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) March 16, 2025

“Guys, wouldn’t it be cool if we just systematically humiliated autistic people by making them drive around in weird-looking cars that let strangers know that they’re autistic?” https://t.co/FjQLvL2aaI — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) March 17, 2025

Others called Harwood out on the actual facts.

Hey cunty chops, you can’t get a motability car if the claimants sole condition is ADHD or autism. But hell, you’ve never let facts get in the way before I doubt you will now. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) March 15, 2025

Oh behave yourself. “Free” cars are not “given out” to anyone. People surrender PIP payments from their higher mobility awards (and other similar benefits). Is it hate disabled people weak or something? Then next week, back to migrants? Is that how it works? — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) March 15, 2025

Your claim that all Autistic people are handed free cars is not based on reality. It is peddling disinformation. Maybe get your facts right? — Mark (@MGAxbx) March 15, 2025

1. Motability cars aren’t free.

2. No-one is eligible for the highest rate of mobility PIP (unable to walk for 20m repeated & reliably in a reasonable time) for ADHD or Autism alone. No-one. Tom’s a liar or a fool who couldn’t be arsed to do the most basic research. https://t.co/Oxp4mXlCKM — Becca Jiggens should be writing ️ (@beccajiggens) March 17, 2025

Even a GB News viewer got the hump, so it must have been bad.

That is the most vile and disgusting thing to say

It’s blatant disability discrimination and has no place in journalism

Absolutely disgraceful

I’m a fan of @GBNEWS but not this

Shame on you falling for this propaganda — Liz Williams (@LizLandUK) March 16, 2025

Harwood later responded to various of the replies, including pointing out that the Mobility scheme included BMWs …

A new BMW every three years. Insurance included. All servicing, maintenance, tyre and windscreen replacement costs covered. Metallic paint. Premium comfort. High level spec. Latest tech. Adaptations at no cost. Motability. Paid for by you. pic.twitter.com/QdCTOOqXPQ — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) March 17, 2025

… and said his point was about stopping the ‘grifters’.

Surely we can find a place as a society where our benefits system stops giving out cars that most people would never dream of being able to afford.https://t.co/mJHxUmmqzO — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) March 17, 2025

To conclude …

Yeah man, as an ADHD person it'd really suck to have a

five seater with a unique shape and bold colour with what looks like a generous amount of boot space https://t.co/ohrJ9tS7wq — H.K (@HKesvani) March 17, 2025

Why do you think this is about making things suck for genuinely disabled people? It's about stoping the grifters getting their free BMWs. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) March 17, 2025

im just saying its a pretty nice car all things considered and I also imagine if they were given these kinds of vehicles you'd still be furious about it — H.K (@HKesvani) March 17, 2025

