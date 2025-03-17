Politics GB News Tom Harwood

A GB News presenter said the government was giving out free cars to the ‘Motability mafia’ and was dragged into next week

Poppy Dykes. Updated March 17th, 2025

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us – where presenter Tom Harwood has been thinking long and hard about the Motability scheme.

That’s where people use their mobility allowance to lease a car, wheelchair accessible vehicle, scooter or powered wheelchair to help them get around.

He appears to have been spurred into action after someone shared this stat about the number of cars being bought for the plan.


And here’s what Harwood had to say about what he later called the ‘Motability mafia’.

Some have pointed out the very real consequences of a statement like this, and the implications it has on disabled people.

Others called Harwood out on the actual facts.

Even a GB News viewer got the hump, so it must have been bad.

Harwood later responded to various of the replies, including pointing out that the Mobility scheme included BMWs …

… and said his point was about stopping the ‘grifters’.

To conclude …

Source: @tomhfh