France just called America and wants its Statue of Liberty back – 14 of the funniest and totally on-point responses

As you might already have seen elsewhere today, France has called America and wants its Statue of Liberty back.

Specifically, it was French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann how joked that the US should return the Statue of Liberty – given as a gift to the people of America in the 1880s – because of Donald Trump and his attitude to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

BREAKING: A French Parliament member is demanding that the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty, claiming that America has lost its way and no longer stands for what the iconic sculpture represents. pic.twitter.com/qTXCRjBSSE — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 16, 2025

It prompted quite the response from the White House, which we’ve written about over here.

But it also prompted a whole bunch of other very funny and rather more on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

IM FUCKING CRYING (I AGREE BTW) https://t.co/pxo9Xtva5j — Abby (@Queener_Weener) March 17, 2025

2.

3.

That is a completely fair ask. We are not the same nation we were hundreds of years ago. Our forefathers are rolling over in their graves. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) March 16, 2025

4.

Trump will replace it with a golden statue of himself . — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) March 17, 2025

5.

The Statue of Liberty reads “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” We went from those noble words to electing a hateful buffoon who wants to deport mostly Black and Brown people in massive… pic.twitter.com/JNWwfSLhh5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 17, 2025

6.

The Statue of Liberty was last seen walking back to France pic.twitter.com/OhcjmkfPxc — Good Karma (@lilfarmgirl785) March 17, 2025

7.