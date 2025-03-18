Life public transport

Here in Britain, we’re proud of some of the things we’ve achieved, and ashamed of some others.

Widely considered to be the first country to industrialise, Great Britain built the world’s first public railway network, beginning with a line connecting Stockton and Darlington in 1825. The Liverpool and Manchester Railway followed in 1830, and we’re still using those very trains today! At least, that’s what it feels like sometimes.

Case in point: France has just unveiled its newest batch of high-speed trains. Thoughts?

france’s new high-speed trains were just revealed and… they look *incredible* pic.twitter.com/jlvBvGMpa7 — juan (@juanbuis) March 12, 2025

They’ve even got fancy little lamps.

the person who added this lamp deserves a raise pic.twitter.com/QUEWXqsxbp — juan (@juanbuis) March 12, 2025

Juan can’t get enough.

there’s just something about these 70s space age vibes that make it feel modern and retro at the same time pic.twitter.com/xTahRl7qoy — juan (@juanbuis) March 12, 2025

Whether or not the train driver’s compartment looks “amazing” is up for discussion.

wow, even the train driver’s compartment looks absolutely amazing pic.twitter.com/CxeDenXlfr — juan (@juanbuis) March 12, 2025

But even if it doesn’t quite do it for you, you know what’s coming, don’t you? That’s right – it’s a comparison that finds us wanting.

In England you can pay £137 to sit on the floor https://t.co/faohBu4GSr — Nella (@nextwithnella) March 12, 2025

What’s that? Keep them coming, you say?

You want to revel in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s inability to run a clean, efficient and affordable train network? OK, well, what’s your take on Thameslink?

As this user points out, crying can sometimes seem like the best option.

I want to cry. — SisterJanet (@SisterJanet5) March 13, 2025

Oh OK, so Sweden can do it too. No, not cry – make trains that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

My ride a few weeks ago. Gothenburg to Malmo, Sweden – 170 mile trip £17 Superb pic.twitter.com/f8sEWRMTbk — DavidJWood (@RedWoodyLFC) March 13, 2025

Just a couple more …

Where do you get the seat on the floor? I get squashed and am unable to move for 2 hours. Would love to sit on the floor. — David (@David_Michael_C) March 13, 2025

It’s good to laugh. Laughing is therapeutic, cathartic.

but actually you didnt buy the correct peak saver floor ticket so that’s a 200 quid fine — happyman27 (@happyman27_) March 13, 2025

Last one. Can you relate?

And for an extra tenner it can be right outside the loo. — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) March 13, 2025

READ MORE

The unexpected banana etiquette was funny, but this reaction was even funnier

Source juanbuis Image Screengrab