Jason Isaacs just destroyed Donald Trump and his A++ link back to the White Lotus had everyone cheering

Celebrity donald trump Jason Isaacs

When celebrities appear on talk shows to promote the new TV series they’re in, it’s usually a harmless, frothy affair which doesn’t touch on current events.

That’s unless the celebrity in question is Jason Isaacs, in which case buckle up because he’s about to drop some truth bombs.

This is exactly what happened during Isaacs’ appearance on the American talk show Morning Joe.

As host Jonathan Lemire tries to segue into the promotional spiel for the new season of White Lotus – in which Isaacs plays the wealthy, self-centred businessman Timothy Ratliff – the actor takes the opportunity to draw some parallels and slam the current state of US politics.

In particular the Trump regime’s slashing of medical care, and how he links from talking about that to the White Lotus was sheer perfection.

The exchange is a timely reminder why Isaacs is so adored. Just look at this outpouring of love for a man daring to speak truth to power.

1.

At this point, all news should be this. Anyone with a platform has a responsibility to steer the conversation to what is happening. We can’t all sit around talking about TV while the country is deporting residents without due process and cancelling programs that kill children. — Ditriann (@ditriann.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 5:11 PM

2.

3.

4.

knew Jason Isaacs was a G ever since i saw him attending a screening of Judex with his family here in Toronto, a man of taste and good priorities [image or embed] — Corey Atad (@coreyatad.com) March 17, 2025 at 4:57 PM

5.

Jason Isaacs makes the important point very clearly. Even if you are devoted to cutting waste and inefficiency, you don’t do it by just stopping things and destroying others. There has to be some thought and intentionality. h/t @paulguinnessy.bsky.social [image or embed] — Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 6:10 PM

6.

I did a Q&A with Jason Isaacs a few years back. I already have a high opinion of the man. Nicest man. [image or embed] — Alan Cerny (@alancerny.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 4:30 PM

7.