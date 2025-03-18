Nigel Farage didn’t want to talk about Rupert Lowe but it’s all anyone kept asking him about and his mounting fury is a joy to watch

Politics nigel farage Rupert lowe

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who it turns out can’t cope with a party of five MPs (including himself) let alone one which might one day seriously change for some sort of power.

So it was probably understandable that he doesn’t want to talk about his (erstwhile) Reform UK colleague Rupert Lowe, with whom he has been desperately scrapping like two scorpions in a bottle.

But unfortunately for Farage it was all anyone wanted to ask him about, and his mounting exasperation/fury (delete according to taste) is a supremely satisfying watch.

NIGEL FARAGE RATTLED BY QUESTIONS OVER RUPERT LOWE – You can tell he badly wants this whole thing to go away

– This is going to be at every single press conference Does anyone think Nigel regrets what he’s done? pic.twitter.com/u4f7NYzPoh — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) March 17, 2025

With power, even if it’s only a teeny little bit, comes responsibility. And accountability. But someone obviously forgot to tell Farage.

But just in case he needs a reminder these people were only too happy to help.

Proving what a totally arrogant and politically inept individual he actually is Couldn’t lead a horse to water let alone a country https://t.co/rohhGIiZvB — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 17, 2025

Farage comes across as an arrogant prick on this recording. True colours. — Sarah (@sarahisitme) March 17, 2025

What an absolute pompous knob. Does he seriously think that’s making him look better? Like a kid fighting with his mother! — Just a $WORKIE (@SodOff95) March 17, 2025

The usual ex public schoolboy thing of either doing a fake laugh or fake yawn when they’re caught out. A credible person would argue their corner & express a view. He cant — Tricia Day (@day156324) March 17, 2025

What an arrogant prick Farage is, and those questions are going to keep coming, so this is another sign this man isn’t up to the job. — Ryan Fellows (@MrFellows80s) March 17, 2025

