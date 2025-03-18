Politics nigel farage Rupert lowe

Nigel Farage didn’t want to talk about Rupert Lowe but it’s all anyone kept asking him about and his mounting fury is a joy to watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who it turns out can’t cope with a party of five MPs (including himself) let alone one which might one day seriously change for some sort of power.

So it was probably understandable that he doesn’t want to talk about his (erstwhile) Reform UK colleague Rupert Lowe, with whom he has been desperately scrapping like two scorpions in a bottle.

But unfortunately for Farage it was all anyone wanted to ask him about, and his mounting exasperation/fury (delete according to taste) is a supremely satisfying watch.

With power, even if it’s only a teeny little bit, comes responsibility. And accountability. But someone obviously forgot to tell Farage.

But just in case he needs a reminder these people were only too happy to help.

Source @Basil_TGMD