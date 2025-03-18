This complaint about a pizza delivery fail just gets better and better and there will surely be no topping this

Life fails funny pizza

It’s always frustrating when you order a food delivery and it doesn’t arrive entirely as you expected.

More often than not we’ll just stick on some oven chips and stew. As in, we’ll just sit there in a state of agitation, uneasiness, or worry (not actually making a stew).

Alternatively you can drop them a line to find out what the hell happened to your dinner which is exactly what happened here, and the unexpected results will surely never be topped.

‘Messed up pizza delivery and a wholesome, overly nice customer,’ said finnicko who shared it over on Reddit.

Five stars all round, will definitely order again.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘OMG, it happened. Someone registered a legit complaint without having a meltdown.’

OkOrganization3064 ‘I had a new hire mess up a woman’s order three times, it was so embarrassing, but she was so gracious. ‘Fun fact, if you’re understanding and patient, we hook you up. She never has to pay for sides for life. And the kid is much better on the line.’

suddenlycumbly ‘I once got a pizza where they forgot to put cheese on it. I called and told them and numerous times said I didn’t want to be a dick, it happens, maybe just comp one in the future. ‘They got another delivered super fast. The delivery guy were apologizing to each other. It was late so we gave him a beer and a joint and a fat tip. The next 3-5 times we ordered there was all this free stuff (breadsticks, a salad, once a whole other pizza). ‘I asked the delivery guy about it once and he said “you guys are just so nice you went on our cool customer list because you were so cool to Jerry that one time”.

Source Reddit u/finnicko