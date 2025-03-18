US donald trump

Trump said he was being sarcastic about ending the Russia-Ukraine war in a day, but the internet brought the receipts

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2025

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Well, guess what, folks – it’s been eight weeks, and apart from insulting President Zelenskyy, seriously weakening Ukraine, and bowing to Putin’s demands, Mr. Art of the Deal has done diddly squat to end the war.

During an interview on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, he was asked about that claim, and his response was a masterclass in creating a quick excuse.

Yeah, right. Political commentator Luke Beasley stitched some of his pre-election claims into one very embarrassing montage.

That doesn’t look like sarcasm to us, but what do we know? Let’s see if anyone else believes him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Someone needs to revive this in the run-up to mid-terms.

READ MORE

Donald Trump ‘won’ the Trump International Golf Club Championship …for the 27th time

Source Mike Sington Image Screengrab, Wikimedia