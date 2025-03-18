Trump said he was being sarcastic about ending the Russia-Ukraine war in a day, but the internet brought the receipts

US donald trump

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Well, guess what, folks – it’s been eight weeks, and apart from insulting President Zelenskyy, seriously weakening Ukraine, and bowing to Putin’s demands, Mr. Art of the Deal has done diddly squat to end the war.

During an interview on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, he was asked about that claim, and his response was a masterclass in creating a quick excuse.

“I was being a little bit sarcastic.” Now Trump says when he kept promising he’d settle the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours, it was just a joke… much like his entire presidency. pic.twitter.com/lnUhRjgM6G — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 15, 2025

Yeah, right. Political commentator Luke Beasley stitched some of his pre-election claims into one very embarrassing montage.

So apparently he was being “sarcastic.” pic.twitter.com/CrVNbpdYAA — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 15, 2025

That doesn’t look like sarcasm to us, but what do we know? Let’s see if anyone else believes him.

1.

Donald Trump is a pathological liar. He said it repeatedly. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 15, 2025

2.

If I had a penny for every time a presidential candidate was being sarcastic about ending wars, I would have one penny now. https://t.co/OD8RD4yQPK — Has Trump Stopped The War Yet? (@DidTrumpEndWar) March 14, 2025

3.

Trump just pulled a Schrödinger’s douchebag. “I was being SARCASTIC!” pic.twitter.com/nUHULxuagd — The Millennial Snowflake (@Teh_Snowflake) March 15, 2025

4.

"Well, the thing is, I'm full of shit." https://t.co/pZbWnR6kWQ — Ned Ryerson (@NedRyerson5) March 14, 2025

5.

I only joke when the day end in Y! https://t.co/KlCl1t4Cpt pic.twitter.com/FQOHPbohqy — Georgie Jay (@gjhjr1943) March 16, 2025

6.

Can the voters say they were being sarcastic when they voted for him? https://t.co/sMkzIGPoio — Matt (@bigmatt_f) March 15, 2025

7.

He was being sarcastic when he said:

– he would settle the war in Ukraine in 24h

– lower prices

– reduce inflation

– cut energy costs in half

– make amerika great again

– making amerika respected again

– making you rich

– making countries pay for tariffs MAGA don’t get sarcasm… — Shady (@Shadywmn) March 15, 2025

8.

Trump told Fox he was "being a bit sarcastic" when repeatedly promising to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours after being elected. He added, "It was a joke, you know, like when I'm under oath or telling my kids they're all in my Will" — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 15, 2025

9.

Trump said he was “being a little bit sarcastic” when he repeatedly claimed as a candidate he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours. He wasn't being sarcastic, he was lying about a very important issue to win votes. We knew he was lying. MAGA needs to wake up. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) March 16, 2025

10.

ICYMI Trump admits he didn’t mean it when he vowed every day of the campaign to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Who jokes about war and genocide?? A sociopathic charlatan president who lied & cheated to win an office he’s too incompetent and depraved to be anywhere near. https://t.co/jxE8wfFPbD — Paula Chertok (@PaulaChertok) March 16, 2025

11.

Sarcasm: A form of verbal irony in which a person says the opposite of what they mean, often in a mocking or cutting way, to criticize or ridicule someone or something. Does he even know what the word means? — Henrik Mølgaard (@HenrikMolgard) March 15, 2025

12.

Trump's "sarcasm" excuse for his 24-hour war promise is just another dodge. His presidency continues to prioritize bluster over substance, leaving real issues like Ukraine unresolved. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 15, 2025

13.

Trump said he was “Being Sarcastic” when he said he would end the war between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours. The man is a fucking idiot at every aspect. pic.twitter.com/lKxROR0Drm — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) March 15, 2025

14.

This is what a serial lying sociopath and carnival barking conman looks like. pic.twitter.com/LhV2R1ZoVF — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 16, 2025

Someone needs to revive this in the run-up to mid-terms.

Okay, so going forward, campaign promises can be waved off a sarcasm? Good to know. I’m sure republicans will remember this the next time we have a Dem in the White House. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) March 15, 2025

