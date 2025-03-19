US canada donald trump

Donald Trump told Fox News Canada was the nastiest country to deal with and of all the many comebacks this was the funniest (and most NSFW)

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2025

Fresh from his not entirely successful phone call with Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war in Ukraine – the clock has been ticking for two months now on that ’24 hour’ promise, Trump has been talking about the really nasty people he has to deal with.

Not Putin, obviously. Not China, no, or North Korea. No, it’s none of those. Because it’s Canada. Of course it is!

Here’s what he had to tell Fox News.

And even for Trump this was quite something. These responses all went viral because they were totally on-point …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

But surely no-one said it better than these people …

Have a follow from us, @AntiTrumpCanada!

To conclude …

READ MORE

Andrew Tate said he’ll ‘save civilisation’ with Conor McGregor and Donald Trump and these are surely the only responses you need

Source @Acyn @AntiTrumpCanada