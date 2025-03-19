Donald Trump told Fox News Canada was the nastiest country to deal with and of all the many comebacks this was the funniest (and most NSFW)

US canada donald trump

Fresh from his not entirely successful phone call with Vladimir Putin in a bid to end the war in Ukraine – the clock has been ticking for two months now on that ’24 hour’ promise, Trump has been talking about the really nasty people he has to deal with.

Not Putin, obviously. Not China, no, or North Korea. No, it’s none of those. Because it’s Canada. Of course it is!

Here’s what he had to tell Fox News.

Ingraham: You’re tougher with Canada than you are with some of our biggest adversaries Trump: Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state. One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada pic.twitter.com/iIeCVzq0L7 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2025

And even for Trump this was quite something. These responses all went viral because they were totally on-point …

1.

Trump has fought harder against Canada and NATO than he ever did against Russia. That’s the real America Last agenda. — Nikos (@NikosReggae) March 19, 2025

2.

Stupid is his superpower https://t.co/LuqcIZgMlF — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) March 19, 2025

3.

Canada. Canada. The country that says sorry when you bump into them. And Donald Trump calls them one of our “nastiest” adversaries? What kind of twisted, black-hole soul do you need to see Canada as the enemy? MAGA, explain this madness. We’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/vyZF7SOv4b — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 19, 2025

4.

We are the Country of Canada, never the State of Canada.

If standing up to a bully makes us nasty, then so be it. https://t.co/HvNDAe8Ruc — Craig Baird – Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) March 19, 2025

5.

The first head of state to ever say that Canada – CANADA! – is a “nasty country”. Coming from Donald, this has to be the highest compliment we can receive. https://t.co/Myz46AOTCy — Daniel D. Veniez (@danveniez) March 19, 2025

6.

This president is more unhinged than the fictional President Mark Hollenbach, a character in a 1965 book whose obsession with annexing Canada was how his Cabinet finally realized he was nuts

(gift article below) https://t.co/w1nZhIR7VK — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 19, 2025

7.

Hey Canada, when he says “one of the nastiest countries to deal with” it means you are getting under his skin and I love you for it. Thanks for putting up with the racket downstairs. We’ll kick his ass out as soon as we can. Solidarity. https://t.co/jVrpzA3bP2 — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) March 19, 2025

8.

It’s so clear that this has become a fixation for Trump simply because it was a throwaway line that earned attention and ridicule, and he’s a clinical narcissist who cannot ever admit to error or fault. https://t.co/siAuvNWqBm — Will Stancil (@whstancil) March 19, 2025

But surely no-one said it better than these people …

Hey Fuckface,

Fuck off you fucking fuck. Keep fucking all the way off. In fact, take a detour & fuck off into the sunset. Then, when you think you’ve reached peak fuck-offery, turn around, retrace your steps & fuck off again you fucking prick. pic.twitter.com/YaEE92GF1p — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 19, 2025

Have a follow from us, @AntiTrumpCanada!

To conclude …

Laura Ingraham: You’re tougher with Canada than you are with some of our biggest adversaries. Why? Trump: “Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state…One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada” Go ahead, MAGA—try to defend this.

pic.twitter.com/Qxu085c3c1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 19, 2025

Source @Acyn @AntiTrumpCanada