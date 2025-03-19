US elon musk

Elon Musk accused his many critics of ‘lacking empathy’ and was schooled all the way to Mars and back

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2025

The good news for Elon Musk is that he is basically the second/first most powerful person in America right now (delete according to taste).

The less good news is that the already divisive figure’s arrival in the White House has seen the Tesla share price tank and his showrooms become the focus of anti-Republican protest.

Entirely legitimate, you might think, given that no-one actually voted for him so people are unable to vote him out. Plus – have you see what he’s been up to?

But Musk didn’t see it that way, and went so far to accuse his many critics of a lack of empathy and suggested there were ‘larger forces at work’. So basically the world’s richest person is saying that he is the victim in all of this.

Obviously criminal damage is not to be condoned, but Musk’s point (such as it was) was rather wider than that.

And these responses surely say it all.

