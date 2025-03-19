Elon Musk accused his many critics of ‘lacking empathy’ and was schooled all the way to Mars and back

US elon musk

The good news for Elon Musk is that he is basically the second/first most powerful person in America right now (delete according to taste).

The less good news is that the already divisive figure’s arrival in the White House has seen the Tesla share price tank and his showrooms become the focus of anti-Republican protest.

Entirely legitimate, you might think, given that no-one actually voted for him so people are unable to vote him out. Plus – have you see what he’s been up to?

But Musk didn’t see it that way, and went so far to accuse his many critics of a lack of empathy and suggested there were ‘larger forces at work’. So basically the world’s richest person is saying that he is the victim in all of this.

Musk: I always thought that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy.. I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things: this doesn’t make any sense. I think there are larger forces at work. pic.twitter.com/9U3MqiJvcE — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

Obviously criminal damage is not to be condoned, but Musk’s point (such as it was) was rather wider than that.

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

He literally canceled AIDS medicine and anti-starvation nutrition packets for the world’s poorest. https://t.co/vMGn4AGArh — Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) March 19, 2025

2.

Musk aligns with extreme right, repeatedly spreads false/misinformation & smiles as he unlawfully rips away social support programs but comically claims ignorance to why Tesla became a political target. He knows he is at fault as he invents “larger forces” conspiracy narrative. — Birmingham Born (@MDJD2) March 19, 2025

3.

I’m sorry but the world’s wealthiest individual leveraging their wealth for political influence and power cannot claim victimhood when the inevitable backlash engulfs his business interests. The narcissistic entitlement here is off the charts. — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) March 18, 2025

4.

Has there ever been a less self-aware person than this guy? — Treason Deserves Sentencing (TDS) (@StupidTrumps) March 19, 2025

5.

Tell that to the tens of thousands of federal workers, 30% of whom are veterans, that are now out of a job due to no fault of their own https://t.co/TYXATolRGI — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX_) March 19, 2025

6.

Oh yeah tweeting out + amplifying ridiculous lies about your enemies and trying to cut health care for poor people are def not harmful at all! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 19, 2025

7.

“Why don’t people have any empathy for me firing everyone?” https://t.co/0ITA7c680K — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) March 19, 2025

8.