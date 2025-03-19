Elon Musk said he wanted to build a ‘self-sustaining civilisation on Mars’ and of all the many A++ responses, this one went into orbit

Science elon musk mars

Elon Musk took time out from weeping at the Tesla share price to share a few thoughts on his dream of one day setting foot on Mars.

And not just setting foot on it but staying there long enough to build a ‘self-sustaining civilisation’ on the red planet (he’s clever never seen Ghosts of Mars).

Here he is telling Fox News – of course! – all about it after the successful return of the two astronauts whose trip to the International Space Station was supposed to last a few days but ended up lasting nine months.

Musk: We want to take anyone who goes to Mars and ultimately build a self-sustaining civilization on Mars. pic.twitter.com/jKmHYCL2Nt — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

And it prompted lots of responses …

Please go live there. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 19, 2025

Why the buggery bollocks would anyone in their right mind want to go to Mars? There’s fuck all there. If Dralon thinks Mars is so cool then he’s perfectly free to fuck off there right now on one of his wonky rockets. https://t.co/9nuHTIW3iK — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 19, 2025

If Musk wants to leave Earth so badly, we should do everything in our power to make that dream come true. — Nikos (@NikosReggae) March 19, 2025

How many people said “You first!” ? https://t.co/Q9ZbB28gM4 — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) March 19, 2025

Ever notice he pulls Mars out of his ass whenever his companies are tanking or popularity, takes a hit? — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 19, 2025

Cool. Can he go first and take co-potus poopy pants with him? https://t.co/iKbimZK1fI — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 19, 2025

… but none summed it up better than this.

I’d settle for a self-sustaining civilization on earth https://t.co/EJkL4mHtRA — stacy (@stacycay) March 19, 2025

Nailed it.

And last of all, a final thought.

I would love it if the first thing he built on Mars was inexplicably vandalised with swastikas and set on fire. https://t.co/LRF35bryA0 — Moog (@a_toots) March 19, 2025

