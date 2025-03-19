Science elon musk mars

Elon Musk said he wanted to build a ‘self-sustaining civilisation on Mars’ and of all the many A++ responses, this one went into orbit

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2025

Elon Musk took time out from weeping at the Tesla share price to share a few thoughts on his dream of one day setting foot on Mars.

And not just setting foot on it but staying there long enough to build a ‘self-sustaining civilisation’ on the red planet (he’s clever never seen Ghosts of Mars).

Here he is telling Fox News – of course! – all about it after the successful return of the two astronauts whose trip to the International Space Station was supposed to last a few days but ended up lasting nine months.

And it prompted lots of responses …

… but none summed it up better than this.

Nailed it.

And last of all, a final thought.

Source @Acyn