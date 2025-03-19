Someone confessed to reaching the age where M&S clothes look appealing, and there was a lot of entertaining agreement

Twitter ageing

It’s something which usually comes to us all, at some point. We reach the age where we start eschewing fashionable, impractical clothing and have our heads turned by something which just looks a lot more …well, comfortable.

For one Twitter user Ric, this epiphany was reached at the age of just 30.

He’s become a big fan of the Marks and Spencer clothing range and wasn’t too embarrassed to share this with his followers.

You hit 30 and suddenly the clothes at M&S start looking really good — Ric (@Ric4rdoTM) March 15, 2025

We salute his honesty and, judging by the replies, he is far from alone in his praise for the retailer which has been a constant and reassuring presence on our high streets since 1884.

if it makes you feel better I think they have just upped their game recently. Their head buyer is a recruit from Topshop and they’re trying to market younger. — Jessica (@cinamoorolll) March 15, 2025

Wait till you hit 50 and start subconsciously choosing shoes that “look comfy” — Greg Sheppard (@gregsheppard1) March 16, 2025

Worse still is when you're prepared to compromise on the looks because 'they do some trousers with a nicely hidden elasticated waist band'. Then you're toast. — Trickytaylors (@trickytaylors) March 16, 2025

One day you’re laughing at dad shoes, and the next you’re realizing arch support is a cheat code for life. — Holy Grail (@HolyGrails50) March 16, 2025

I’m 22 and think this — niall (@dav1sonn) March 15, 2025

This is 100% true. Suddenly it’s all about tops being long enough to cover the midriff/lower back. No one over 30 likes a draught. — Lola (@thefempire50) March 16, 2025

Yes this is the great betrayal of aging. You spend your youth sneering at M&S as ‘where dads shop,’ only to wake up one day and realise you are the dad—and by God, that cashmere blend is excellent value. — Midlife_Rebooter (@MidlifeRebooter) March 16, 2025

Welcome to cardigans – you now know they make sense… — NickHewynHolmes (@HewynNick) March 16, 2025

Don’t forget the TU range at Sainsbury’s! — AS Investing (@AS_Investing) March 16, 2025

Had this realisation at 27 — JAMES ⚪️ (@james_thomps) March 16, 2025

Partly down to there being zero other options in my town I ended up going in last year and I have to say, it’s well made, reasonably priced and dare I say wearable. — Shouty Pants (@unprisonplanet) March 16, 2025

Me and an M&S qtr zip jumper………………. pic.twitter.com/FoXnNjJqKG — SPQ (@SeanLQuinn) March 16, 2025

I’ve hit 40, so the clothes in garden centres have started to appeal to me. — Sheena (@sarky_sheena) March 15, 2025

When I was 30, I wouldn't have been caught dead in M&S menswear. Now I'm 45, I've noticed that they're upping their game, trying to fill the huge gap left by Topman without veering too far into the realm of wankerwear favoured by customers of River Island. — TRICKY DICKY™ (@designer_dick) March 15, 2025

Wait till you hit 40. The sale rail at George in Asda looks better than a kebab after 10 pints — Craig Trudgill (@CraigTrudgill) March 16, 2025

Wait till you hit 50….. You start to take notice of funeral parlours — paddylad74 (@Paddy1ad) March 16, 2025

It’s not just any comfy-looking cardigan …

The thing is, the clothes at M&S ARE good at the moment. I’m telling myself this is not an age thing. https://t.co/Iip0Xkn3aq — Caroline Hardman (@LittleHardman) March 16, 2025

