Twitter ageing

Someone confessed to reaching the age where M&S clothes look appealing, and there was a lot of entertaining agreement

David Harris. Updated March 19th, 2025

It’s something which usually comes to us all, at some point. We reach the age where we start eschewing fashionable, impractical clothing and have our heads turned by something which just looks a lot more …well, comfortable.

For one Twitter user Ric, this epiphany was reached at the age of just 30.

He’s become a big fan of the Marks and Spencer clothing range and wasn’t too embarrassed to share this with his followers.

We salute his honesty and, judging by the replies, he is far from alone in his praise for the retailer which has been a constant and reassuring presence on our high streets since 1884.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It’s not just any comfy-looking cardigan …

Source Ric Image Screengrab