To say that this tongue-in-cheek 2015 Fiat advert takes a turn doesn’t do the ending justice

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 20th, 2025

You know those cutesy couple-centred ads for stuff like supermarkets, food brands, and cars? Well, this isn’t one of those.

The tongue-in-cheek ad, written and directed for the 2015 Super Bowl by Dave Hill, was called ‘Road Trip’, and we can’t say whether it increased sales of the Fiat 500 – or persuaded people to stop doomscrolling in the car – but it gave the viewers of 2025 something to talk about other than *waves hand at all the stuff*.

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Of course, no advertising angle can reach every person successfully.

