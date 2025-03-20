To say that this tongue-in-cheek 2015 Fiat advert takes a turn doesn’t do the ending justice
You know those cutesy couple-centred ads for stuff like supermarkets, food brands, and cars? Well, this isn’t one of those.
No way they made this pic.twitter.com/zjQmcdoNFZ
— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 19, 2025
The tongue-in-cheek ad, written and directed for the 2015 Super Bowl by Dave Hill, was called ‘Road Trip’, and we can’t say whether it increased sales of the Fiat 500 – or persuaded people to stop doomscrolling in the car – but it gave the viewers of 2025 something to talk about other than *waves hand at all the stuff*.
Here’s what they’ve been saying.
1.
This is how an ad should be. There should be no regret watching it.
— Michael Sebastian (@Mic__Sebastian) March 19, 2025
2.
Deep, dark & delicious https://t.co/cra3vpPteH
— Winston (@Dennis55897723) March 20, 2025
3.
Wasn't expecting that
— Debbie Lau (@DebbieL21125355) March 19, 2025
4.
I did not expect that ending. I figured he'd finally look up, see the beauty around him, and it'd end on a cheerful note.
Instead…
♂️➡️
A
a
a
a
a
… https://t.co/MmCaF2Dfz5
— Ebon Sol (@Freezezzy) March 19, 2025
5.
This ending was insane!!!! #darkhumor #ads https://t.co/w6FEuc7lC4
— Su (@DrSU1712) March 19, 2025
6.
— Melanie Richards (@melanielr37) March 19, 2025
7.
You can either live your life or….. https://t.co/4AlchpEzuk
— GL (@Brenray1929) March 20, 2025
8.
I didn't know when I shouted "good riddance" https://t.co/agVD1u56YK
— Tife (@tifeoshodi_) March 19, 2025
9.
There’s a time and place for going online, but you’re missing out on life if you’ve constantly got a screen in your face https://t.co/M2CgPBhwGU
— Stephanie Fameli (@MissFameli) March 19, 2025
10.
Best. Ad. Ever https://t.co/sHFR9dypMU
— luv2HODL (@luv2hodl) March 19, 2025
11.
I hope they did…it makes me want to buy one https://t.co/mDfd94LDD8
— Thomas (@ThomasD47001) March 19, 2025
Of course, no advertising angle can reach every person successfully.
The moral of the story to me:
“Our car is part of an expensive lifestyle, and so your man will have to be working nearly 24/7 to afford us.”
Remember that in the skit, he’s working… not playing games or messing around.
— Random Libertarian Tech Lead (@someRandomDev5) March 19, 2025
READ MORE
The genius that came up with this funny mattress advert deserves an award
Source @primepulse.inc H/T Community Notes Violations Image Screengrab