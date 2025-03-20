To say that this tongue-in-cheek 2015 Fiat advert takes a turn doesn’t do the ending justice

Entertainment adverts

You know those cutesy couple-centred ads for stuff like supermarkets, food brands, and cars? Well, this isn’t one of those.

No way they made this pic.twitter.com/zjQmcdoNFZ — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 19, 2025

The tongue-in-cheek ad, written and directed for the 2015 Super Bowl by Dave Hill, was called ‘Road Trip’, and we can’t say whether it increased sales of the Fiat 500 – or persuaded people to stop doomscrolling in the car – but it gave the viewers of 2025 something to talk about other than *waves hand at all the stuff*.

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

1.

This is how an ad should be. There should be no regret watching it. — Michael Sebastian (@Mic__Sebastian) March 19, 2025

2.

3.

Wasn't expecting that — Debbie Lau (@DebbieL21125355) March 19, 2025

4.

I did not expect that ending. I figured he'd finally look up, see the beauty around him, and it'd end on a cheerful note. Instead… ‍♂️‍➡️

A

a

a

a

a

… https://t.co/MmCaF2Dfz5 — Ebon Sol (@Freezezzy) March 19, 2025

5.

6.

7.

You can either live your life or….. https://t.co/4AlchpEzuk — GL (@Brenray1929) March 20, 2025

8.

I didn't know when I shouted "good riddance" https://t.co/agVD1u56YK — Tife (@tifeoshodi_) March 19, 2025

9.

There’s a time and place for going online, but you’re missing out on life if you’ve constantly got a screen in your face https://t.co/M2CgPBhwGU — Stephanie Fameli (@MissFameli) March 19, 2025

10.

11.

I hope they did…it makes me want to buy one https://t.co/mDfd94LDD8 — Thomas (@ThomasD47001) March 19, 2025

Of course, no advertising angle can reach every person successfully.

The moral of the story to me: “Our car is part of an expensive lifestyle, and so your man will have to be working nearly 24/7 to afford us.” Remember that in the skit, he’s working… not playing games or messing around. — Random Libertarian Tech Lead (@someRandomDev5) March 19, 2025

READ MORE

The genius that came up with this funny mattress advert deserves an award

Source @primepulse.inc H/T Community Notes Violations Image Screengrab