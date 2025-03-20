Twitter JKF Penelope keith Russell Brand

Penelope Keith, Russell Brand and JKF is pretty much all anyone is talking about right now – 23 funniest responses to Twitter’s best thing for ages

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2025

When Donald Trump opened up a whole bunch of files about the assassination of JFK, it’s fair to say not many people thought it would send Penelope Keith trending.

But that’s 2025 for you.

It all started after people shared a screenshot of Russell Brand sharing a document apparently suggesting it definitely wasn’t Lee Harvey Oswald wot done it. It was Good Life and To The Manor Born (and much else besides) star Penelope Keith instead.

And while we wait to find out whether Brand really did share that, not realising the unexpected payoff, it very much looks like it originated over here, by @BigBillMoon.

And it went viral, really viral.

And here are our favourite funny things people have been saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

