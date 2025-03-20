Penelope Keith, Russell Brand and JKF is pretty much all anyone is talking about right now – 23 funniest responses to Twitter’s best thing for ages

Twitter JKF Penelope keith Russell Brand

When Donald Trump opened up a whole bunch of files about the assassination of JFK, it’s fair to say not many people thought it would send Penelope Keith trending.

But that’s 2025 for you.

It all started after people shared a screenshot of Russell Brand sharing a document apparently suggesting it definitely wasn’t Lee Harvey Oswald wot done it. It was Good Life and To The Manor Born (and much else besides) star Penelope Keith instead.

And while we wait to find out whether Brand really did share that, not realising the unexpected payoff, it very much looks like it originated over here, by @BigBillMoon.

This, from the JFK files, is HUGE NEWS! I can’t believe they’ve released this! What does this mean for USA/UK relations now? pic.twitter.com/UBMmJQdQwe — Bill Moon (@BigBillMoon) March 19, 2025

And it went viral, really viral.

I think I’ve actually started a real conspiracy theory by accident! pic.twitter.com/ilErj0pwl5 — Bill Moon (@BigBillMoon) March 19, 2025

And here are our favourite funny things people have been saying about it.

1.

Penelope Keith preparing the Grassy Knoll, 22nd November 1963 pic.twitter.com/uYNFxkroGI — Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) March 20, 2025

2.

Keir Starmer tried to have this photo suppressed in the British media, but I’m not afraid. This picture proves that Penelope Keith was photographed in Dallas on November 22nd 1963. You can clearly see the street behind her, and her evil grin as she plans her crimes pic.twitter.com/CJH4lUyli4 — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) March 19, 2025

3.

Penelope Keith looking out from the Book Depository window to the Grassy Knoll opposite. pic.twitter.com/T08zp1B8nt — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) March 19, 2025

4.

Watching Inspector Morse episodes lately and realised what a great villain Richard Briers made. He really should have played more bad guys, like these two monsters pic.twitter.com/TO18QsDN7B — Mark Wilkins (@MarkWil67206795) March 19, 2025

5.

People are laughing at @rustyrockets thinking Penelope Keith killed JFK, but look at the evidence.

Here’s a picture of her with husband Jerry. Also a photo of UK Prime Minister Jim Hacker.

There’s a striking resemblance. Something is being covered up eh, Russell? pic.twitter.com/kJ53tPSYHC — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) March 19, 2025

6.

Surprised to discover that To The Manor Born was a drama all about Penelope Keith being forced to enter the MI5 protection program and leave her home after she assassinated JFK. You learn something new every day. — greywulf (@greywulf) March 19, 2025

7.

Penelope Keith in the Texas book depository (1963, colourised) pic.twitter.com/TWzM6wouWj — David P GCSE (multiple) (@DavidPGCSE) March 20, 2025

8.

Exclusive , explosive new footage of Penelope Keith escaping across the grassy knoll . pic.twitter.com/s4xDQuWhDd — The Rt miserable Malc Peters (@Malcolm02792388) March 20, 2025

9.

Penelope Keith must be having a fucking weird day — Sian Jasper (@SianJasper) March 19, 2025

10.

Had my suspicions about Penelope Keith when I bumped into her in Martlesham’s Tesco extra pic.twitter.com/nrKdZpbOB8 — . (@punniebugger) March 19, 2025

11.