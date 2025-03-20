People shared the ‘unwritten poor person rules’ that would make zero sense to anyone with a ton of cash and these 22 hit home hardest

Life hacks money

Over on TikTok, a recurring topic for the very funny @shabazsays is the decadent lifestyle of the rich. He stitches with obviously rich people who clearly have money to burn or to spend on fancy ice-cube trays, which is basically the same.

Welcome to an episode of ‘I’m Rich, You’re Poor’.

It’s the unique commentary style that makes them so good, but in this TikTok, @shabazsays asked his followers a question.

In these difficult times, if you don’t already do these things – you might just want to start.

1.

If it’s going out of date, put in the freezer.

Hannah

2.

Leave the oven open when you’ve turned the cooker off for extra warmth

ChloeBeston96

3.

All bottles go upside down when you get close to the end.

Heather

4.

When towels get destroyed you cut them into rags.

Starry

5.

Toothpaste – cutting it open to get everything out.

Helene Karlsen518

6.

Don’t turn the heat on upstairs. Heat rises and will naturally move up from downstairs!

EricaH155

7.

Using “single use” razors until they’re dull – shattered my world when I found out I’m a povo

widthsmiles

8.

Finishing food you dont like because it’s food.

8 Billion Keppies

9.