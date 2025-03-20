Vets have been sharing the ‘stupidest, weirdest’ and sometimes just magnificent pets’ names they’ve ever heard – 23 utterly ridiculous animal monikers

Animals pets r/AskUK reddit

To say British people love their pets is an understatement. As a nation, we’re obsessed with our animals, going so far as to nauseatingly call them ‘fur babies’ and treat them as well as the human members of our family, if not better. We also spend a long time deciding what to name them, like we do our actual children. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user TheoryBrief9375 asked ‘Vets of the UK, what’s the stupidest, weirdest pet name you’ve heard?’ and added:

I’m sure there’s been loads of: Fluffy’s, Buster and Marmalades. But what’s the insane ones? The ones that make you think ‘Why would you want to stand at your door and shout that out?! Also, what names do you think are way overused?’

And lots of people jumped in with some of the very silly names they had come across.

1.

‘I knew a girl who named her rabbit ‘Hoppenheimer’.’

–scorch762

2.

‘We have an 8-month old Labrador called Toby Soprano.’

–front-wipers-unite

3.

‘Dog trainer here, not a vet, but we have one client with a dog called BenAffleck. His recall is great, unless you just call him Ben. As for overused, if I meet one more unstimulated, out of control poodle mix called Lola or Teddy…’

–Psycho_Candy_

4.

‘My cats are Chairman Meow and Kitler.’

–littledragon25

5.

‘I had a Virginia Floolf bunny.’

–Breadcrumbsandbows

6.

‘We have an Obi Bun Kenobi. Always brings a smile to the vets especially since he’s the only rabbit who licks them.’

–Nyx_Necrodragon101

7.

‘A friend of my parents had cats called ‘You’re not going out dressed like that’ and ‘What time do you call this then’ purely so he could stand at his door and shout out their names.’

–LibrarySpooks

8.

‘My ex’s kids rabbit names were funny. The result of ‘Of course you can name them what you want’.

Introducing…

Bumholes & Elvis.’

–Meincornwall

9.

‘I was once at the vets and caught a glimpse of the appointments screen with all the pet names on. The longest one stood out to me and it was something like Lord Triumphant Snugglepuss the Third, Junior.’

–guzusan

10.

‘I met an older lady walking her equally elderly Jack Russell, and I asked his name. She said ‘Boyo’, *brief pause* ‘Boyo Three’.’

–feralhog3050

11.

‘I had giant African land snails called AstroBob the Gastropod, and his wife Susan.’

–Relative_Call_3012

12.

‘When I adopted my cat a while ago I was looking at the names of the other cats, and I can only assume someone got confused when surrendering their cat and putting their name where the cat’s name should be. Not sure why else you’d call a cat Mr Richard Johnston.’

–leahcar83