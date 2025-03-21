‘The best Scottish best man speech ever’ is 62 seconds to make your day so much better (the happy couple, possibly less so)
We’ve heard a few best man’s speeches in our time – even given one or two – but we’ve never heard one qo quite the extra mile as this one, and it’s probably for the best on both fronts.
It’s been described as the ‘absolute BEST, best man speech ever!’ and by the looks of the number of people who’ve liked it, they might be right. Originally posted by @weareoneweddingfilms, one thing’s not up for debate – it’s definitely Scottish style …
The absolute BEST, best man speech ever! Scottish style!!Turn it up!!! pic.twitter.com/8psKLa0Oyp
— T.S Bernadetti (@MrsRoyKeaneo) March 20, 2025
Absolute ooof.
Legs at 10&2….lmfao
— LiverZonan (@AnfieldRed345) March 20, 2025
Know the boys. My son’s pals from Bannockburn in Stirling.
— Tommy Cummings (@TommyCummings67) March 20, 2025
@gazc92 famous again
— clairehamill (@claracoo) March 20, 2025
Laughing my baws off
— Paul/Noorin/Angie/Phoebe (@Paul_Noorin_Ang) March 20, 2025
Seen that one before Tracey. Coming down the chimney
— Peter ☘️ (@pedrovasgarcia) March 20, 2025
Source Insta @weareoneweddingfilms H/T @MrsRoyKeaneo