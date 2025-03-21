Videos scotland weddings

‘The best Scottish best man speech ever’ is 62 seconds to make your day so much better (the happy couple, possibly less so)

Poke Reporter. Updated March 21st, 2025

We’ve heard a few best man’s speeches in our time – even given one or two – but we’ve never heard one qo quite the extra mile as this one, and it’s probably for the best on both fronts.

It’s been described as the ‘absolute BEST, best man speech ever!’ and by the looks of the number of people who’ve liked it, they might be right. Originally posted by @weareoneweddingfilms, one thing’s not up for debate – it’s definitely Scottish style …

Absolute ooof.

READ MORE

Sky News just said the SAS cancelled 12 flights into Heathrow and it’s the funniest, most flabbergasting schoolboy error you’ll see this year

Source Insta @weareoneweddingfilms H/T @MrsRoyKeaneo