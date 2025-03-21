News fails heathrow SAS

Sky News just said the SAS cancelled 12 flights into Heathrow and it’s the funniest, most flabbergasting schoolboy error you’ll see this year

Poke Reporter. Updated March 21st, 2025

The closure of London’s Heathrow airport has caused travel chaos all around the world today.

Europe’s busiest airport was shut down after a substation fire with more than 1,000 flights affected, with a knock-on effect that will reverberate for some time to come.

So much so, reported Sky News, that the SAS has cancelled 12 flights in and out of Heathrow. That’s the Special Air Service – the elite forces unit of the British army, motto ‘Who Dares Wins’ and all that.

Except it obviously wasn’t that SAS, it was quite another SAS – Scandinavian Airlines System, the national airline of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

And in an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world, that is a bloody hilarious mistake which they will surely never, ever live down.

There was a suggestion that a news agency was to blame and a national newspaper website – you’ll never guess – did something similar. All intel gratefully received.

