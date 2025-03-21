Sky News just said the SAS cancelled 12 flights into Heathrow and it’s the funniest, most flabbergasting schoolboy error you’ll see this year

News fails heathrow SAS

The closure of London’s Heathrow airport has caused travel chaos all around the world today.

Europe’s busiest airport was shut down after a substation fire with more than 1,000 flights affected, with a knock-on effect that will reverberate for some time to come.

So much so, reported Sky News, that the SAS has cancelled 12 flights in and out of Heathrow. That’s the Special Air Service – the elite forces unit of the British army, motto ‘Who Dares Wins’ and all that.

Except it obviously wasn’t that SAS, it was quite another SAS – Scandinavian Airlines System, the national airline of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

And in an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world, that is a bloody hilarious mistake which they will surely never, ever live down.

Sky News with their usual accuracy, confusing the Swedish airline SAS with the British special forces unit, 22 Special Air Service Regiment. pic.twitter.com/GfFUtNrb8f — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) March 21, 2025

Incredible https://t.co/4hnX5iXA8M — Kate – Short For Bob ✨️ (@kejamieson_) March 21, 2025

The Special Air Service; famous for their scheduled flights out of Heathrow. https://t.co/VbT08In5vt — Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) March 21, 2025

In all the chaos of Heathrow, total respect to @skynews for getting the airline SAS confused with the U.K. special forces unit ‍♂️‍♂️ Wazzocks pic.twitter.com/kQTVrjRqdT — ️ David Wilding ️ (@DavidWilding271) March 21, 2025

Just going to assassinate the leader of Equatorial Guinea, while also ensuring I pick up my avios points. https://t.co/ziRlMWmO97 — Tom Whipple (@whippletom) March 21, 2025

Brilliant this! Daily reminder that the Scandinavians pronounce their airline as a single word “sas” and not as an abbreviation “S.A.S.” https://t.co/xlBrZM6qA0 — Paliparan (@PaliparanDotCom) March 21, 2025

The SAS must be really pissed off that their lads’ holiday to a top secret destination has been affected by the Heathrow disruption. pic.twitter.com/oQMALs1Tl8 — Moog (@a_toots) March 21, 2025

Who dares wins Rodney. Who dares wins my son. — Colin Carroll (@actonblue) March 21, 2025

There was a suggestion that a news agency was to blame and a national newspaper website – you’ll never guess – did something similar. All intel gratefully received.

