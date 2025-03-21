Politics Richard tice

Brexiter Richard Tice has been wanging on about the UK being excluded from the EU Defence Fund, and irony has entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 21st, 2025

There’s no doubt that we’re living in interesting times, and the real possibility of further aggression from Russia has seen countries shoring up their defences with higher arms spending and increased military recruitment.

The EU is acting as a bloc to back member states’ defence programmes from a shared fund. To be eligible to be considered for any weapons contracts from that fund, the UK would have to sign a ‘security and defence partnership agreement’ with the EU.

YouGov found that the majority of British responders were in favour of such an agreement, which is already being hashed out and is expected to be completed within months.

One Brit who wasn’t happy about it was Reform UK’s Richard Tice.

We’re not sure whether he didn’t look into the details, didn’t understand them, or understood them but wanted to use the situation to drum up anti-EU sentiment, but his hot take was like something yelled through a megaphone from the Brexit bus in 2016.

Macron bans British arms industry from €150bn EU defence fund No worries - we should just ban French fisherman from British waters Then see what happens

People couldn’t help but wonder why someone whose one aim in life was to split from the EU would be in any way surprised or disappointed at not having an automatic claim on something intended for EU member countries.

The clapbacks were perfect.

Back to the sunlit uplands it is, then.

