‘What massively improved your mental health?’ – 21 small tips that will make a huge difference

In our age of wars, climate change and doomscrolling, it can be tricky to maintain a positive mental attitude.

However, it’s important that we do, and there are plenty of ways to help yourself to feel a bit brighter and more able to face the world. Over on the AskReddit page, e-glitteringprinces posed this simple question:

‘What massively improved your mental health?’

And got plenty of answers from people with ideas that will give you a little lift in difficult times.

‘Taking naps like a toddler instead of stressing like an adult.’

–PushedToTheLimitt

‘Stopped chasing people and started chasing peace. Best decision ever.’

–WreckMeDaddyy

‘I started painting. I have zero training, zero skill, and zero talent. Yet when I’m making an abstract painting, time collapses and I’m in the zone. And it keeps me from doom scrolling so much.’

–sirdigbykittencaesar

‘Writing. Lots of writing. And writing as an act of objectivity, of understanding oneself.’

–v-blissandblossom

‘Think about how little you think about, or worry about, other people, then realise that’s how little people worry about you. You can do your own weird stuff and at the end of the day if it makes you happy that’s all that matters.’

–Realistic-Ice-5809

‘Blasting music in my car and pretending I’m in a dramatic movie scene.’

–SpreadForYouu

‘I stopped reading the comment sections of news articles.’

–foxmachine

‘Working out! Not even for the physical health benefits (which have been major!!) but it’s a nice reprieve for a portion of the day to focus on something other than what’s going on in my life. I can focus on my breathing and movement.’

–norunninginthehall

‘Taking vitamin D supplements. Massively improves your mental health and it’s such a trivial thing. I used to have psychogenic loss of appetite and severe anxiety (with nausea). As soon as my vitamin D levels were in optimum range, I was in a much better mood. Still stressed with life but now, it’s manageable. Also, therapy and working out helps.’

–abhinavchalu420

‘I bought a nice sauna with a wood burning stove that I placed in my back yard. I’m spending so much more time in my evenings/afternoon outside, chopping wood, getting the fire going, having a nice relaxing steam and plunge, and just enjoying my yard outside. Prior to getting a sauna, I’d spend that time inside in front of the TV and on my phone. I’ve noticed a noticeable difference in my stress levels and happiness.

‘On the weekends, after I have my morning coffee I’ll get the sauna started and have a morning steam. And then sometimes add another in the evening. It’s fantastic. I’m also drinking much more water to prevent dehydration and I’ve notice I just feel better and my skin is glowing. 10/10.’

–Timely_Schedule_9980

‘Retiring from work. I was an accountant and enjoyed my work, but retiring was life changing.’

–3VikingBoys