Donald Trump said the world’s biggest tech leaders were right behind his trade war and it’s a chinny reckon for the ages

Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ in which he imposed seemingly random and shockingly punitive tariffs on basically every country in the world (except Russia) sent stock markets around the world into a death spiral.

And it’s America’s big tech companies are right up there among those that have suffered most. You remember, these people.

BREAKING: World’s 500 richest people lose $500 billion in two days. pic.twitter.com/UsbCht8iS6 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) April 4, 2025

And while our search continues for the world’s smallest violin, Trump was asked if he’d talked to any tech leaders about his unilaterally imposed tariff war, and his response was surely a chinny reckon for the ages.

Reporter: Have you talked to any tech leaders over the weekend about tariffs. Trump: I’ve talked to the biggest in the world. I talked to the biggest of them all, many of them. You know what they said? We don’t blame you. Reporter: Who did you talk to? Trump: I don’t want to… pic.twitter.com/cny7QpwTin — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Translation: No one. He talked to no one. — Stan Portman (@stan_p_bluepill) April 7, 2025

This is classic Trump: “I talked to the biggest tech leaders in the world… but I can’t name a single one.” No serious tech leader is cheering on tariffs that raise costs, shatter supply chains, and wipe out billions in market value—especially when their companies are bleeding… — SteveThinks (@stevethinks612) April 7, 2025

Translation: Barron said I was on the right path and he’s a tech genius. He knows how to turn on a computer. — DebsForDems (@debsidoo222) April 7, 2025

He is talking about Kid Rock isn’t he? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 7, 2025

Trump just lies and has no accountability. What can we do with such a president? — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) April 7, 2025

His caddy — George Kane (@tweetingiswrong) April 7, 2025

pretty sure he just makes shit up as he goes. dont even have to listen to it. let me guess “they were very important people. the most important people in the world. all said im doing a good job.” — LbiDefi (@lbi_trader) April 7, 2025

It's astounding that a man so full of pure shit became the most powerful man in the world. If you've spoken to anyone at all, I can guarantee that they ALL blame you, you bullshitting megacunt. https://t.co/94EEo4UUKY — Moog (@a_toots) April 7, 2025

