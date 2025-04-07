US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump said the world’s biggest tech leaders were right behind his trade war and it’s a chinny reckon for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2025

Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ in which he imposed seemingly random and shockingly punitive tariffs on basically every country in the world (except Russia) sent stock markets around the world into a death spiral.

And it’s America’s big tech companies are right up there among those that have suffered most. You remember, these people.

And while our search continues for the world’s smallest violin, Trump was asked if he’d talked to any tech leaders about his unilaterally imposed tariff war, and his response was surely a chinny reckon for the ages.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source @Acyn