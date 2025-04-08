Michael Fabricant getting booed as he entered the Celebrity Big Brother House was an unexpected treat in these dark times

Entertainment Big Brother Michael fabricant

Celebrity Big Brother is back, and this year’s line-up includes Hollywood star Mickey Rourke, Olympic decathlete Daley Thompson, Eastenders star Patsy Palmer, American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, and former talk show host Trisha Goddard, who will be having cancer treatment while she’s in the house.

Here to prove she lives with no fear, it’s the ever-inspiring Trisha #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/cq2261JVjF — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 7, 2025

Twitter reacted to the new housemates and their initial shenanigans with its usual gusto.

"Day Three in the Big Brother House. Patsy has come to the Diary Room…"#CBBUK pic.twitter.com/QEbXfOwaZz — Mark (@mrkphllps1) April 7, 2025

When you’ve got Big Brother at 9:45pm but a matinee showing of Cabaret at 3pm #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/i0m2f4B1J9 — Lewis Fagg (@lewisd_f) April 7, 2025

I did not have Trisha Goddard, Danny Beard, JoJo Siwa and Chesney Hawkes discussing Lurpak and bacon butties on my 2025 bingo card #bbuk #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/NFJGaCBAWp — Kai Anders (@KaiAnders_) April 7, 2025

Jojo after being ignored by every housemate entering the house #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/iqwgmnFaY2 — Big Brother Hub UK (@BigBrotherHubUK) April 7, 2025

Mickey Rourke entering the Celebrity Big Brother house and JoJo Siwa immediately accosting him to join a conga line. Life can be beautiful. pic.twitter.com/pIaB0aNLUO — Christo Geoghegan (@christo_tweets) April 7, 2025

There was a special sort of reception reserved for former Tory MP and naked cyclist, Michael Fabricant – both online and from the audience at the launch.

From the House of Commons to the House of Celebrity Big Brother, Michael is ready to bring some mischief #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/nsXT6NP00O — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 7, 2025

In case you didn’t catch that, the crowd was unimpressed –

The crowd groaning as Michael Fabricant appeared on screen I am DECEASEDSDLFKEKSSKD #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/YSWJ9KykEz — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 7, 2025

As fabricant himself admitted, there’s likely to be a lot of attention for one aspect of his appearance – always assuming he keeps his clothes on.

Michael Fabricant and his wig are in the Big Brother house.pic.twitter.com/1IG9XLrse9 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 7, 2025

Twitter had a few thoughts to share about the eccentric Tory, and they were as complimentary as you’d expect.

they need to do a big wigs task just because of michael fabricant #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/vX7QM0jvim — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) April 7, 2025

Michael Fabricant is officially the first person to ever be booed upon ENTRY to The Big Brother House on ITV’s lovey-dovey revival #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/UjckLB1vwc — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 7, 2025

Michael Fabricant one minute into the first Shopping Task.#CBBUK pic.twitter.com/7wfOveqekw — James Walker (@walkerjimbob) April 7, 2025

michael fabricant has entered the big brother house #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/jxRzkKXTkX — monica (@monicanen) April 7, 2025

Is this a bad dream? https://t.co/XwTwZPmjcD — Thomas (@socdemtom) April 7, 2025

Ready to spend the next three weeks watching Patsy Palmer and Trisha Goddard gossiping about how Michael Fabricant's wig fell off whilst JoJo Siwa was teaching him the "Karma" dance routine #BBUK pic.twitter.com/DLcroGNbTl — teened peaches (@BRATTYBARBl) April 7, 2025

Michael Fabricant enters the house to a rapturous reception. #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/ltzzUJjIJo — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) April 7, 2025

Michael Fabricant and his revolting hair #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/tiRmRrNmq1 — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) April 7, 2025

Not a clue what Michael Fabricant’s doing in the #CBBUK house, but I’ve got to admit… I’m intrigued. Could be a car crash, could be comedy gold. Either way, I’ll be watching. https://t.co/yFI8a2u9Sr — Joe (@JoeHeppenstall) April 7, 2025

I’m sorry, but absolutely not. Is the world not bleak enough without Michael Fabricant’s sentient tumbleweed cosplay beamed directly into our living rooms? Make it stop. Please. pic.twitter.com/1iK4CEYJqU — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) April 7, 2025

Donald Trump from Wish — equisite (@ExquisiteAlts) April 7, 2025

Euw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 7, 2025

Quite a few people made this prediction.

First out. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) April 7, 2025

