Michael Fabricant getting booed as he entered the Celebrity Big Brother House was an unexpected treat in these dark times

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 8th, 2025

Celebrity Big Brother is back, and this year’s line-up includes Hollywood star Mickey Rourke, Olympic decathlete Daley Thompson, Eastenders star Patsy Palmer, American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, and former talk show host Trisha Goddard, who will be having cancer treatment while she’s in the house.

Twitter reacted to the new housemates and their initial shenanigans with its usual gusto.

There was a special sort of reception reserved for former Tory MP and naked cyclist, Michael Fabricant – both online and from the audience at the launch.

In case you didn’t catch that, the crowd was unimpressed –

As fabricant himself admitted, there’s likely to be a lot of attention for one aspect of his appearance – always assuming he keeps his clothes on.

Twitter had a few thoughts to share about the eccentric Tory, and they were as complimentary as you’d expect.

Quite a few people made this prediction.

