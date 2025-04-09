Videos animals boris johnson

Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich and of all the totally on-point responses this one bit hardest and funniest

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Boris Johnson who was out and about on safari (of sorts) when he was bitten by an ostrich.

Well we can’t write about Trump all the time.

And here’s the clip, as posted by the good people of Sky News.

And the moment prompted no end of totally on-point responses as you might imagine.

But we liked this one best.

Boom.

And just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Only makes us like it more.

Source @SkyNews