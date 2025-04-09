Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich and of all the totally on-point responses this one bit hardest and funniest

Videos animals boris johnson

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Boris Johnson who was out and about on safari (of sorts) when he was bitten by an ostrich.

Well we can’t write about Trump all the time.

And here’s the clip, as posted by the good people of Sky News.

Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich as he drove through a safari park with his son.https://t.co/p80k96HQ67 pic.twitter.com/r5bRurlhgd — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 8, 2025

And the moment prompted no end of totally on-point responses as you might imagine.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the ostrich at this difficult time…… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 8, 2025

Where’s a lion when you need one? https://t.co/doyTOT7kTO — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 8, 2025

Even the ostriches know a dickhead when they see one — The Perpetual Student ️ (@PonderingSci20) April 8, 2025

Gosh I hope the Ostrich is ok . — Winchester Weather (@Winchester21107) April 8, 2025

But we liked this one best.

He was told to keep his window up but assumed the rules didn't apply to him… https://t.co/euLKpSOoVj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 8, 2025

Boom.

Poor ostrich. Hopefully it was covered for tetanus and now has antibiotics — Pat Johnson (@blythbelle) April 8, 2025

"This was not a premediated visit, I had no idea it was a safari park and there were no more than 30 people in the car, all at a safe distance from each other. I was basically ambushed by a chicken. No, er, I, er, I mean, er an Austrian." — Phil Robinson (@PjrFoto) April 8, 2025

Next time maybe respect the animals ‍♀️ — SJI2783 (@sji2783) April 8, 2025

And just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Anyone who thinks it’s okay to laugh at this needs to have a long look in the mirror. It’s okay to dislike the bloke but he did so much for this country during a dangerous pandemic, show some respect or eff off — NS (@NS_1872) April 8, 2025

Only makes us like it more.

Source @SkyNews