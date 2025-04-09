Dropped Phone vs Curious Otter was only going to end in one very entertaining way

Animals otters

Back in 2023, a Lisbon Zoo otter went viral after an unfortunate visitor dropped her phone into the animal’s enclosure, only to witness it suffer this fate.

The clip, shared by @rivergraceful, was reposted dozens of times across TikTok and other social media platforms, ensuring that nobody now expects to ever get a working phone back from an otter.

TikTokers weren’t massively sympathetic.

Does insurance cover otters?

꧁April꧂

OMG he’s trying to crack it open like a clam! That’s so cute I love otters.

emmie

Waiting for the algorithm to put that phone’s POV on my FYP…

Big Boostie

“Why isn’t meat coming out of it? I’ve smacked it on the rock like fifty times now.”

dm9865

He hates spam calls.

Sad0kies13

Can you hear me now?

Rudy Heredia

I think that is now his favorite rock.

Susanquilts2

AppleCare will not cover this.

Pattern enhancer

I react the same way when my phone doesn’t get any service.

CuriousCat

Papaya blamed the make of phone case.

Should have gone with Otterbox.

While thegoodcardsshop had a tip.

Just put the phone in rice. Should work after a couple of minutes.

It would have been fine if it had been a Nokia 3310.

Because we can’t pass up the opportunity to show more otters, here’s one having a less devastating smashing time.

Source @rivergraceful Image Screengrab