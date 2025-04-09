Jesse Watters has added to his list of things that turn men into women, and this time it’s ‘sitting behind a screen all day’

US Jesse watters

We strongly suspect that Fox News presenter Jesse Watters is doing a long-running comedy bit in deep, deep cover.

In case you’re in the happy position of not being familiar with his output, Watters is one of the hosts of the discussion show The Five, as well as presenting Jesse Watters Primetime, and has developed a niche line as the arbiter of what is and isn’t masculine.

Things he believes to be either too feminine for men to do, or that will turn them into women if they do them, include –

Eating soup in public. Using a straw. Crossing their legs in public. Voting for women. Going shopping with their wives. Wishing other men a happy birthday

You can see why we think he’s a secret comedian. His latest addition to the list isn’t doing anything to challenge that belief.

Watters: When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman. Studies have shown this. Jeanine: You sit behind a screen. pic.twitter.com/jo7vew983y — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025

Well done to the Fox spin machine for that obvious attempt to paint Trump’s economic disaster as something desirable to their demographic, and a rare tip of the hat to Jeanine Pirro for pointing out Watters’ own screen-based job.

The remaining souls on Twitter had some thoughts on his hot take.

1.

He also drinks with a straw which he says is "very effeminate." https://t.co/lDHoCcpzmM pic.twitter.com/gTsSuqyopC — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 7, 2025

2.

Jesse Watters is truly the dumbest motherfucker in this country—and that's really saying something: "When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman." pic.twitter.com/N4U6MeMIsd — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) April 7, 2025

3.

Fox host Jesse Watters claims that "studies show sitting at a screen all day will make you a woman." And can also cause permanent jazz hands pic.twitter.com/r5vUl0TZXC — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 8, 2025

4.

Jesse's eyeliner is on point today — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) April 7, 2025

5.

my favorite thing about Jesse Watters is that everyone in his life hates him https://t.co/bE7UWb2aXm — Ro is a SL,UT (@rowanfornow) April 7, 2025

6.

America : Land of the Stupid https://t.co/Bl3ZEAU4pm — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) April 8, 2025

7.

“When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman. Studies have shown this.” – Jesse Watters, Fox News Says the TV anchor who sits behind a screen all day, in makeup. pic.twitter.com/m7vZ2TS1HB — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 7, 2025

8.

This poor man's Ross Gellar and his Dippity Do is preaching to men about what it is to be masculine? If you take his perspective as a man, I hope you enjoy never having sex with women for free again https://t.co/MueQGH5Xtd — Jane St Clair | Retired (@MeetJaneStClair) April 8, 2025

9.

"TRUMP TARIFFS WILL MAKE YOU A MAN?" feels like an SNL parody of Fox News https://t.co/VOsCXoLSPO — Zac B (@ZacB_MN) April 7, 2025

10.

Trump's tariffs are gender-affirming economic policy for anxious, anxious men. pic.twitter.com/eM65O0tiZ0 — Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) April 8, 2025

11.

The fact that these kind of people always make being a woman out to be some sort of stigmata.

And then they wonder why woman are always repulsed by them. — David (@dmaco215) April 8, 2025

12.

The idea that the "Trump tariffs will make you a man" because instead of working high-paid office jobs, more American men will be working in sweatshops and that's super manly is the dumbest idea MAGA has launched yet. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) April 8, 2025

13.

"Studies have shown that when you sit behind a screen all day you become a woman" is coming out of the same mouth that says "Trans women will never be women" These people are fucking idiots. These people are constantly "You're not a man if x thing." Yet they think there are… — Locikittie (Proper Politics) (@ProperPoliticsV) April 8, 2025

14.

The Right: "Ha! Lefties can't even say what makes you a woman!"

Also The Right: "Sitting behind a screen all day makes you a woman." https://t.co/Rwd0IpgvnU — Steve Zolest (@StefanZolest) April 7, 2025

15.

Is this him telling us something? Is he now a woman? — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) April 7, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

Every time Jesse Watters speaks, I think of this clip https://t.co/cp89ui44C3 pic.twitter.com/K89Z9ijgf7 — Bojack Fan Account (@Cam_Unstoppable) April 8, 2025

