Jesse Watters has added to his list of things that turn men into women, and this time it’s ‘sitting behind a screen all day’

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2025

We strongly suspect that Fox News presenter Jesse Watters is doing a long-running comedy bit in deep, deep cover.

In case you’re in the happy position of not being familiar with his output, Watters is one of the hosts of the discussion show The Five, as well as presenting Jesse Watters Primetime, and has developed a niche line as the arbiter of what is and isn’t masculine.

Things he believes to be either too feminine for men to do, or that will turn them into women if they do them, include –

Eating soup in public.

Using a straw.

Crossing their legs in public.

Voting for women.

Going shopping with their wives.

Wishing other men a happy birthday

You can see why we think he’s a secret comedian. His latest addition to the list isn’t doing anything to challenge that belief.

Well done to the Fox spin machine for that obvious attempt to paint Trump’s economic disaster as something desirable to their demographic, and a rare tip of the hat to Jeanine Pirro for pointing out Watters’ own screen-based job.

The remaining souls on Twitter had some thoughts on his hot take.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab